Even as the tensions between Ukraine and Russia continue, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov over a phone call on February 15. During the call, Blinken reiterated the commitment of the US to pursue a diplomatic solution to the Russia - Ukraine crisis, which he insisted that "Moscow has precipitated." Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called on Blinken to have a "pragmatic dialogue" on the issues raised by Moscow including the security proposals.

In the statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry informed that during the telephonic conversation, Lavrov emphasised the importance of continuing efforts agreed upon by US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. Lavrov insisted that the US needs to cooperate on the security proposals presented by Russia to the US and NATO. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov highlighted that "aggressive rhetoric" fanned by the United States and its closest allies is unacceptable. Furthermore, both sides discussed the schedule of future meetings at various levels. The phone conversation between Lavrov and Blinken comes after the Russian Defence Minister announced that some of the Russian troops have started to return to their respective military bases.

"Sergey Lavrov particularly underscored the unacceptability of the aggressive rhetoric whipped up by Washington and its closest allies and called for a pragmatic dialogue on the entire range of issues raised by Russia with an emphasis on the indivisibility of security," Russian Foreign Ministry said in the statement.

🇷🇺🇺🇸📞 On February 15, Sergey #Lavrov had a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State @SecBlinken.



The Russian FM stressed the necessity of continuing the efforts to cooperate on the security proposals submitted to the #US and #NATO.



🔗 https://t.co/2oiHpaIWqE pic.twitter.com/DorSYQcDBm — MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) February 15, 2022

Blinken emphasises on need to witness 'verifiable, credible, meaningful de-escalation'

Meanwhile, Blinken raised ongoing concerns that Russia has the capacity to launch an invasion of attack on Ukraine "at any moment". He stressed on the need to have "verifiable, credible, meaningful de-escalation," according to the readout of the phone call released by the State Department. While speaking to Sergey Lavrov, Blinken asserted any further Russian aggression against Ukraine would result in a "swift, severe, and united Transatlantic response" and insisted that they remain committed to the diplomatic path. It is to mention here that the tensions between Russia and Ukraine have increased after Moscow amassed more than100,000 troops near the Ukrainian border. The US and NATO allies have raised concern over the troops build-up near Kyiv's international border, however, Russia has denied planning any military attack.

