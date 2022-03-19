Russian FM Lavrov Claims Putin's Military Op In Kyiv Derailed West's 'anti-Russia' Project

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Saturday addressed the participants of the Russian Leaders contest and used the platform to speak about Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine. The West was "off the chain" when it realized that the Russian operation in Ukraine had derailed their "anti-Russia" project, said Russia’s foreign minister Lavrov, as he derided the Alliance’s eastward expansionist agendas against Russian national interest.

The Russian foreign minister slammed Washington for "holding the hand" of the Ukrainian delegation in negotiations with Russia, and not allowing Kyiv to agree or negotiate on the minimal demands that Moscow put forward. During a separate interview with the RBC TV channel, Lavrov had accused Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba of failing to vocalize his country’s own concerns and reiterating pro-Western statements. During the 90-minute conversation in the presence of Foreign Minister of Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu, said Lavrov, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister “despite multiple reminders to the effect that I wanted to hear things that had not been said publicly,” Russia’s Lavrov stated. He also condemned Ukraine’s leader Zelensky for supporting ‘neo-Nazis,’ adding that his politics is hard to take seriously. “Life proves what his word is worth,” he said during the address on Saturday.

Lavrov justifies Russian President Vladimir Putin’s 'special operation'

Lavrov supported Russian President Vladimir Putin’s special operation, stressing that Moscow had “no other way.” Lavrov stated that Russia has managed to foil the anti-Russian project of the West by launching an operation against rebels inside Ukraine, still not labelling the assaults as an all-out ‘war.’ “Russia won't make initiatives to improve its relations with the West: we'll see how they themselves will get out of the deadlock they've driven themselves into,” said Lavrov. “I hope the special operation ends with a comprehensive agreement on Ukraine's neutral status with security guarantees for Ukraine,” he added.

A meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is likely to take place in the next few weeks, Ukraine President's advisor Mykhailo Podolyak said. According to reports, Russia and Ukraine are drawing up a tentative peace plan to conclude the war. The deal includes a ceasefire and withdrawal of Russian troops if Kyiv renounces its ambitions for membership of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) and accepts limits on its armed forces, The Kyiv Independent reported. The meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy could take place once this peace treaty is finalized.