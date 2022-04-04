Deeming the Ukrainian claims of ‘deliberate massacre in Bucha 'fake', Russia on Monday called for a UNSC session to discuss ‘provocation of Ukrainian radicals’ in the northern city. While addressing the issue at the Russia-UN Meet in Moscow on Monday, April 04, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov condemned the Kyiv officials for politicising the humanitarian crisis to strengthen the ‘Anti-Russia’ narrative. “It is deplorable that humanitarian issues are being politicized and speculated. Fake facts are being presented,” Surgery Lavrov said.

Dismissing the allegations being levied on the Russian troops of committing ‘heinous war crimes,’ Russian FM called foul and stated that the whole incident reeks of a conspiracy to him. He also disputed all allegations of brutal civilian killings in Ukraine's Bucha, calling the incident a "fake attack" designed to attack Moscow.

The corpses were "staged," according to Lavrov, and photographs of them were widely distributed on social media by Ukraine and Western countries to discredit Russian troops.

"Our troops left on March 30, Bucha Mayor on March 31 said everything is Ok......"

Presenting his clarification, Lavrov claimed that their troops had left Bucha on March 30, and the very next day, the Mayor of the city assessed the city’s condition to be okay. However, two days later, On April 2, he changed his statement and made allegations of genocide against the Russian troops.

“Recent Fake attacks have been reported from Bucha Oblast after the withdrawal of the Russian troops. Our troops had withdrawn as per the agreements reached in our previous discussions. Provocative and fake reports are being circulated by Ukrainian officials and their Western mentors,” Russian FM stated. Presenting his stand, he claimed, “The Russian military withdrew from the city (Bucha) on March 30, and on the March 31 the Mayor of the city made a solemn statement that everything was okay, and two days later, they were staging the massacre on the streets of Bucha, that is being used for anti-Russian purposes.”

Supporting his arguments, Lavrov further presented: "A couple of weeks ago, attempts were made to portray the situation in one of Mariupol's maternity hospitals as a Russian military crime. The attempts were undertaken with an overtly provocative purpose, as it proved out afterwards, and fake materials were presented that were exposed."

Genocide in Bucha?

Subsequent to the Russian withdrawal, the Ukrainian authorities on April 03 stated that they were probing possible Russian crimes after finding hundreds of bodies scattered around cities like Bucha. Ukraine’s foreign minister Dymytro Kuleba on Sunday, April 03, highlighted the tragedies caused by retreating Russian forces in Bucha city near Kyiv. The grisly visuals shared by Kuleba depicted the scale of destruction witnessed by the people of the region. As per Ukrainian officials, over 300 dead bodies of residents of Bucha were found piled up on each other in a mass grave.

The Bucha Mayor had also confirmed that at least 22 bodies of young men and women were found scattered on the streets in the city, including the body of a 14-year-old, as the Russian troops pulled out from the region.

Bucha massacre was deliberate. Russians aim to eliminate as many Ukrainians as they can. We must stop them and kick them out. I demand new devastating G7 sanctions NOW:



-Oil, gas, coal embargo

-Close all ports to Russian vessels and goods

-Disconnect all Russian banks from SWIFT pic.twitter.com/oZkCAETCQp — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) April 3, 2022

The scary visuals of the dilapidated region also brought some inhumane and vicious scenarios of war in front of the world. Among the dead was a man whose hands and legs were tied when he was shot from behind. A Ukrainian passport was found laid open beside his corpse. Dead bodies of naked women were also discovered covered with carpets on the roadsides.

Image: AP