Russian FM Lavrov Holds Presser With Turkish FM Cavusoglu, Discusses Ukraine War

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu held a press conference on Wednesday, March 16, closely in the heels of their meeting on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. During the press conference, both the Foreign Ministers discussed the "3+3" structure.

"While discussing the situation in South Caucasus, we noted that at the end of last year early this year the foundations were laid for post-conflict interaction in this region of common neighborhood through a new mechanism - a consultative regional platform "3+3" - Azerbaijan, Armenia, Russia, Iran, Turkey and Georgia, which is still thinking about joining this promising format, but we are always ready to see our Georgian colleagues at meetings of this structure," Lavrov said at the press conference.

When asked if President Vladimir Putin will meet with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy to end the conflict, Lavrov stated that such a meeting would only transpire to finalise a specific deal. He went on to state that peace talks are already underway between diplomats from both nations.

"There are no obstacles to the organization of such a meeting with the understanding that it would not be just for its own sake; it would have to seal concrete agreements which are currently being worked out by the two delegations," Lavrov remarked at the press conference.

Turkey asks Russia to put an end to the war

Furthermore, Turkey has urged Russia to end the 'war' in Ukraine as it pursues a long-term ceasefire agreement. In a joint press conference with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov in Moscow on Wednesday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu stated that the ongoing conflict must be ended. He went on to say that there are no winners in wars and no losers in peace. Turkey, according to Cavusoglu, has taken a "clear, balanced, and impartial" stand from the start of the conflict.

"As country that has good ties with both Russia and Ukraine, Türkiye continued its role as an honest mediator and facilitator despite all difficulties," Cavusoglu added.

Image: AP