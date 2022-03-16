Russian FM Lavrov Says 'Talks On Ukraine's Neutrality & Security Guarantees' Discussed

As war rages in Ukraine for the 21st day, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday, told that Ukraine's neutrality and security guarantees for Russia were being discussed. In an interview with RBC TV, Lavrov said that he was hopeful for 'reaching a compromise' with Ukraine at peace talks. The fifth round of Russia-Ukraine talks between the two nations' representatives was held on Tuesday at the Ukraine-Belarus border.

Sergei Lavrov: 'Neutrality for Ukraine being discussed'

According to Reuters, Lavrov said there is "hope for reaching a compromise" with Ukraine at peace talks, currently underway at the Ukraine-Belarus border. He added that "absolutely specific wordings are close to being agreed" on neutrality for Ukraine and security guarantees for Russia. "The businesslike mood that has started to come through gives hope that we can specifically agree on this topic," Lavrov said, reported Reuters.

He added, "Although it is clear that the problem is much broader, even if proclaiming neutrality and declaring guarantees will be a significant step forward". However, Lavrov has asserted that Ukraine can’t have weapons that pose threat to Russia. Similar hopes were voiced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

A few days ago, Ukrainian Diplomat Olexander Scherba - President Zelenskyy's close aide, spoke to Republic TV, slamming Russia's attacks and its misinformation campaign. “Zelenskyy indicated room for neutrality but they (Russia) are demanding Ukraine to cease to exist as a free nation,” he said. Scherba also slammed the West for its approach stating that they are ‘living in illusion thinking everything could be solved with diplomacy’.

Zelenskyy said, "Meetings continue. I am told that the positions at the negotiations sound more realistic. However, more time is still needed for decisions to be in the interests of Ukraine". Over 2.5 million Ukrainians have fled and at least 549 civilians have been killed in Ukraine till date.

Russia attacks Ukraine

For weeks, Moscow massed over 150,000 troops on Ukraine's borders in a bid to pressurise Western nations to not allow Ukraine to join NATO, threatening an invasion. On February 24, Putin ordered a special military operation in Ukraine's Donbas region, which quickly accelerated into precision airstrikes on Kyiv, Kharkiv, Ivano-Frankivsk, deployed tanks towards Lviv from the Belarus-Ukraine border. Russia has already taken over Kherson, two Ukrainian nuclear power plants - Chernobyl & Zaporizhzhya and is heading towards Yuzhnoukrainsk. Russia's navy has been activated in a bid to take over the southern port of Odesa, cutting off Ukraine's access to the Black Sea.

Putin has issued three demands to stop his attack on Kyiv - Ukraine cease military action, change its constitution to enshrine neutrality, acknowledge Crimea as Russian territory, and recognise the separatist republics of Donetsk and Lugansk as independent states. In response, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said, "I think that items regarding temporarily occupied territories and pseudo-republics not recognized by anyone but Russia, we can discuss and find a compromise", in an interview to ABC news. He has also said, "We have understood NATO is not prepared to accept Ukraine".