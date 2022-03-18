Russian FM Lavrov Says Ukraine Knows 'US & Biden Won't Concede To No-Fly Zone'

While speaking in an interview with Associated Press on Friday, March 18, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, on the 23rd day of the unabated warfare, rubbed salt on Kyiv’s wounds and claimed that the Ukrainian administration is aware that the West will never concede to its demand to implement a ‘No-Fly Zone.’

His remarks came at a time when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is mounting immense pressure on its ‘western allies’ to adopt immediate action against invading Russian forces to mitigate further devastation, however, his exertion doesn’t ring a bell to NATO or US as they don’t want to indulge themselves ‘directly’ in the war.

Biden is experienced, he will not agree to 'No Fly Zone' demand: Russian FM Lavrov

Speaking about the apparent divide in the aspirations of Kyiv and Washington, Lavrov claimed on Friday that it's predictable that US President Joe Biden will never accept Zelensky’s ‘No-Fly Zone’ request since it's not feasible to establish that. The Russian Minister, who has been justifying Moscow's unprovoked offensive as a ‘demilitarising and denazification’ operation, further added that POTUS Biden is an experienced man and he will never accord to such a decision that will put Moscow directly in conflict with NATO and US.

Even as the Ukrainian army continues to put up a strong and brave front against President Putin’s forces, Russia has stepped up the invasion to the next level by bringing in its best warfare aircraft and other weapons as its violent conquest of Kyiv has been prolonged to the third week. Visuals from the ground depict the scale of the tragedy unfolding every day in the streets of Ukraine, as Russian forces continue relentless shelling of bombs and missiles to swipe clear the revolting enemy.

In the same interview, Lavrov also spoke about the economic sanctions imposed on Russia and asserted that Washington seeks to establish a "unipolar world," which would not be like a "global village" but more like an "American village."

Moreover, he added that the United States is influencing the entire Western world. Lavrov further stated that there are some countries that would not accept American dominance in the "global village." Speaking on the same, he remarked that countries, including India, China, Brazil, Argentina and Mexico do not want the United States to dominate them.

"There are players who would never accept the global village under the American sheriff. Countries like India, China and a few others clearly don't want Uncle Sam to dominate them," said Sergey Lavrov

Image: AP