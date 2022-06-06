Russian FM Lavrov Terms NATO's Refusal To Allow His Plane Into Serbia As 'unprecedented'

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday condemned some North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) countries' decisions to not allow his aircraft to enter Serbia for a visit. Addressing a press conference on Monday, the Russian minister termed the incident "unprecedented." According to reports, Lavrov had to abandon his visit to Siberia as Bulgaria, North Macedonia and Montenegro closed their airspace for the minister.

"Of course, the unthinkable happened, I understand the interest you show in our assessment of these outrageous actions," Lavrov told reporters, TASS news agency reported.

The Russian Foreign Minister further accused the West of depriving Serbia of the right to choose its allies. "Now, this principle of the freedom to choose partners, which the West put at the forefront, has been trampled on by the West itself. Serbia should have no choice, no freedom to choose partners from the point of view of the West," Lavrov remarked. He further added that NATO countries' refusal to allow his plane to go through was impeding Serbia's international operations in the Russian direction.

US asks Serbia to impose embargoes on Russia

Meanwhile, the United States has asked Serbia to condemn the actions of the latter's ally Russia and impose embargoes for its unjustified attack on Ukraine. US Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Balkans, Gabriel Escobar, stated that every country in the Western Balkans has agreed to oppose Russia's action, and he hopes that Serbia will also join the list and impose sanctions on Moscow. "Almost every country in the Western Balkans has agreed that Russia will pay a price for this through sanctions, supporting Ukraine and its people. I hope that Serbia will join this group and harmonise sanctions when the government is formed," Escobar stated, as per Euractiv.

Russia says it continues to take steps to combat sanctions against it

It is pertinent to mention here that the war between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate unabated and entered its day 103rd on Monday, June 6. Several countries across the world have imposed numerous sanctions against Russia since it launched a full-fledged war on Ukraine in late February. Meanwhile, the Russian government claimed that it continues to take steps to stabilise the economy and combat the sanctions imposed by Western countries.

Image: AP