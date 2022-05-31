Russian FM Refutes Reports On Putin's Failing Health, Cites His Regular Public Appearances

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday, May 31, sought to refute the unconfirmed reports of President Vladimir Putin’s deteriorating health. In an interview with French TV, the Russian FM stated that Putin has appeared in public almost every day and no sane person would be able to witness any signs of an ailment. Recently, media reports have cited a Russian intelligence officer as claiming that the Kremlin leader has only three years left to live.

Stating that Putin has been regularly appearing in public, Sergey Lavrov told TF1, “I don't think that sane people can see in this person signs of some kind of illness or ailment. You can watch him on screens, read and listen to his speeches,” according to the statement released by Russian Foreign Ministry.

"I leave it to the conscience of those who spread such rumours despite daily opportunities to assess how anyone is looking,” the Russian FM added.

Russian official claims Putin has no more than '2-3 years to stay alive'

While the Russia-Ukraine war continues to escalate unabating, a Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) officer claimed that Putin “has no more than two to three years to stay alive” and that he has a “severe form of rapidly progressing cancer”, according to Mirror. The media outlet stated that the messages regarding Putin’s health are said to be from the ‘unidentified’ Russian spy to FSB defector Boris Karpichkov, now residing in the UK. In another shocking claim, Karpichkov added that Vladimir Putin is losing his sight and is even suffering from headaches.

Mirror further quoted its Russian intelligence source as saying, “We are told he is suffering from headaches and when he appears on TV he needs pieces of paper with everything written in huge letters to read what he’s going to say.”

“They are so big each page can only hold a couple of sentences. His eyesight is seriously worsening. And his limbs are now also shaking uncontrollably,” the FSB agent also said, according to the report.

Ukraine’s intel officer ‘fully confirms’ Putin’s deteriorating health

FSB agent’s revelations to Mirror came in the backdrop of claims by Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov, who told Ukrayinka Pravda that he could "fully confit", Russian President Vladimir Putin’s deteriorating health. Budanov claimed that Putin “has several serious illnesses, one of which is cancer”. Ukrainian defence intelligence chief also said, "But it is not worth hoping that Putin will die tomorrow. He has at least a few more years. Like it or not, but it’s true."

Image: AP