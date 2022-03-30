Russian FM Sergey Lavrov Arrives In China; To Take Part In Ministerial Conference Amid War

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived in China to attend the Ministerial Conference of Afghanistan’s Neighbours as its war with Ukraine entered Day 35. Lavrov arrived in Tunxi, China on Wednesday ahead of the conference. As informed by Russia's Foreign Affairs ministry earlier, the minister will take part in the conference organised in China's Anhui Province along with his counterparts from six other countries including Pakistan and Iran.

The Ministerial Conference of Afghanistan’s Neighbours will be organised in Tunxi of China's Anhui Province and will be attended by delegations from seven countries. This will include ministers from Iran, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan apart from Russia. According to information revealed by the Russian ministry, the delegations will “discuss the coordination of regional efforts to provide humanitarian and socioeconomic support to Afghanistan.”

This comes as part of a series of meetings between the Foreign Ministers of Afghanistan's Neighboring Countries, the first of which was held in Moscow on October 21, 2021. Later, a similar meeting was held in Tehran on October 27, 2021, to discuss developments in Afghanistan. Meanwhile, international reports have also claimed that the Russian diplomat will also hold a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on March 30.

West doesn't care about the sovereignty of other countries: Lavrov

Two days ahead of his visit to China, Sergey Lavrov had slammed the West for its role in the ongoing Russia Ukraine war. Speaking ahead of the next round of peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv, Russian FM Lavrov slammed the US and its allies for imposing sanctions on Moscow. Lavrov went on to say that, the "West doesn't care one bit about sovereign rights of other countries."

Furthermore, when asked about Russia's isolation as a result of the sanctions, Lavrov stated that Russia is not isolated because it has a vast number of partners. He noted, "As for isolation, there is no isolation." He further added Russia has a "huge number of partners in the Asia-Pacific region, in Asia, in general, in Africa, in Latin America." Lavrov had added that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy should meet as the two sides were closer to agreeing on critical issues. He also stated that Putin has never refused to meet with the Ukrainian President.

