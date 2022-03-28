Russian FM Sergey Lavrov Claims West Doesn't Care About Sovereignty Of Other Countries

Sergey Lavrov, Russia's foreign minister, spoke to Serbian media ahead of the next round of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. Russian FM Lavrov said that the next round of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine will restart in Istanbul, with the expectation of achieving positive outcomes. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy should meet, according to Lavrov, once the two sides are closer to agreeing on critical issues. While briefing Serbian media Lavrov stated that Putin has never refused to meet with the Ukrainian President.

Sergey Lavrov's interview with Serbian media comes amid Russia's escalating invasion of Ukraine, which has prompted the US and its allies to impose a slew of punitive sanctions on Moscow. Lavrov went on to say that, the "West doesn't care one bit about sovereign rights of other countries." Furthermore, when asked about Russia's isolation as a result of the sanctions, Lavrov stated that Russia is not isolated because it has a vast number of partners. He noted, "As for isolation, there is no isolation." He further added Russia has a "huge number of partners in the Asia-Pacific region, in Asia, in general, in Africa, in Latin America."

Now a meeting to exchange views would be counterproductive: Lavrov

It's worth noting that earlier in the day, Zelenskyy claimed that Ukraine is open to discussing neutral status as part of a peace deal with Russia, but that the move would need to be guaranteed by third parties and put to a referendum. However, Lavrov went on to say that a meeting to discuss ideas would be ineffective at this time.

Russian FM stated, "Putin never turned down meeting with Zelenskyy, but now a meeting to exchange views would be counterproductive."

WATCH: Putin has never turned down a meeting with Zelenskyy, but now a meeting to exchange views would be counterproductive: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov



Watch - https://t.co/KVJvtfzjSV pic.twitter.com/IVt9pyzyIk — Republic (@republic) March 28, 2022

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin had stated on Sunday that the next round of negotiations will take place on March 28-30 in Istanbul, Turkey. But Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul are unlikely to start Monday but could happen on Tuesday instead.

Image: AP