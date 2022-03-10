As the war between Russia and Ukraine enters day 15, Russian forces are not relenting in their pursuit to invade Ukrainian territories, whereas embattled President Volodymyr Zelenskyy keeps reiterating his plea before the global community to extend military aid and condemn Russia's actions. Meanwhile, amidst all the chaos, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov claimed that Moscow had not "attacked" neighbouring Ukraine and would not do so with regard to any other country either. This remark was made at a press conference held in Turkey. Lavrov further stated that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin is ready to meet with his Ukrainian counterpart, Zelenskyy, however, any such contact would have to be substantive with specifics.

The Russian Foreign Minister met with his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, in Turkey on Thursday to discuss the ongoing war in Ukraine. Notably, this was the first time the two leaders has met since the Russian invasion of Ukraine commenced on February 24, 2022. It is pertinent to mention here that the meeting was proposed by Turkey's Foreign Minister, Mevlut Casvusoglu, who convinced both the leaders to hold it in a trilateral format.

❗️ We have not attacked #Ukraine and we are not planning to attack other countries," Lavrov said — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 10, 2022

🇷🇺🇹🇷🇺🇦 In #Antalya, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey #Lavrov holds a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry #Kuleba pic.twitter.com/tlSWBBCXuQ — MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) March 10, 2022

According to the Republic World report, Kuleba stated that he met with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Rafael Mariano in Antalya to discuss ways of ensuring the safety and security of nuclear facilities in Ukraine amid Russia's invasion. "I insist: Russia must immediately withdraw forces from the Chornobyl and Zaporizhzhia NPPs to avert a disaster in Europe," Kuleba said. Meanwhile, the West is imposing severe sanctions on Russia, whereas big enterprises like Google, Apple, Samsung, Netflix, and Coca Cola among others, have suspended operations in Russia. On Wednesday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson held talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during which, he committed to further tightening sanctions against Moscow. According to the readout, "The Prime Minister committed to further tightening these sanctions in order to impose the maximum economic cost on Russia." He outlined the work UK is doing to provide the military equipment Ukraine needs to defend itself.

Met with IAEA Director General @rafaelmgrossi in Antalya to discuss ways of ensuring safety and security of nuclear facilities in Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion. I insist: Russia must immediately withdraw forces from Chornobyl and Zaporizhzhia NPPs to avert a disaster in Europe. pic.twitter.com/FvNxfCMLi6 — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) March 10, 2022

