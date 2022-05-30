Russian FM Sergey Lavrov Says Donbas 'liberation' Is 'unconditional Priority' For Moscow

The “liberation” of the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine is an “unconditional priority” for Moscow and the other Ukrainian territories should decide their fate on their own, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. In an interview with French TV channel TF1, Lavrov mentioned that the Donetsk and Luhansk regions are recognised by the Russian Federation as “independent states”. It is to note here that parts of the Donbas region are controlled by separatist groups and after failing to capture Kyiv in the initial days of the Russia-Ukraine war, Moscow has shifted its focus on eastern Ukrainian territories.

“The liberation of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, recognised by the Russian Federation as independent states, is an unconditional priority,” Lavrov said.

He said that for the rest of the territories in Ukraine, “the people should decide their future in these areas.”

Lavrov’s remarks pertaining to the Donbas region came days after he accused the Western nations of waging a “total war” on Russia and its people and culture as Moscow continues its military operation in Ukraine. As per reports during a ministry meeting, the Russian Foreign Minister said, "The West has declared war on us, on the whole Russian world. The culture of cancelling Russia and everything connected with our country is already reaching the point of absurdity."

Lavrov went on to accuse the West of banning Russian writers, composers and other cultural personalities. He acknowledged, “It is safe to say that this situation will be with us for a long time”. He further claimed that the United States and its satellites are “doubling, tripling, quadrupling” their efforts to contain Russia. He said that the West are “using the widest range of tools” along with unilateral sanctions to “thoroughly false propaganda in the global media space”.

“In many Western countries, everyday Russophobia has become of an unprecedented nature, and, to our great regret, is encouraged by government circles in a number of countries,” Lavrov said.

Lavrov accused Germany of ‘rehabilitating the Third Reich’

Additionally, the Russian Minister on Friday accused Germany of trying to “rehabilitate the Third Reich” along with the plans by the German government to create a documentation centre to record the history of Germany’s occupation in World War II. As per The Associated Press, the project by the Bundestag began in October 2020, with plans to create a centre in Berlin to record the history of the occupation. Lavrov noted that the concept of Berlin’s World War II Documentation Center is “aimed at equalizing the German criminals and the liberators of Europe." He added that it was "another step" taken by Germany to "rewrite the history of the Second World War."

