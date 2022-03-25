Russian Forces Abandoning Camp To Join Ukraine Army, Claims Kyiv As War Enters Day 30

As Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy refused to back down, the country's local media claimed that the Russian forces are abandoning Russia. According to the Ukrainian media, Russian soldiers are joining Ukraine to fight the war. On the other hand, President Zelenskyy passed a video message recorded in dark at his presidential palace in Kyiv for public support and urged people to rally on Thursday.

Additionally, Pentagon has also claimed that Russia is running out of Ammunitions as the Russia Ukraine war enters Day 30:

In a significant update, the Ukrainian President has asked NATO to provide "effective and unrestricted" support to the war-toned country, including any weapons that Kyiv would need to resist Russia's aggression. He noted that the country is in the 'grey zone' between Russia and the West.

Meanwhile, detailing the quantity of destruction, the Ukrainian parliament's official account said that 4,379 houses have been destroyed and 6.5 million Ukrainians have left their homes.

UNGA adopts resolution blaming Putin for humanitarian crisis in Ukraine

The United Nations General Assembly, on Thursday, approved a resolution blaming Russia for the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and urged immediate cease-fire. The resolution, which also demanded protection for civilians and the homes, schools and hospitals critical to their survival, was tabled by Ukraine and a large cross-regional group and supported by the European Union and its Members.

India explains why it abstained from voting at UNGA

As UN General Assembly approved a resolution blaming Russia for the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and urged immediate cease-fire in the war-torn nation on Thursday, India presented its explanation for abstaining from voting on the resolution against Russia and argued that the draft resolution ‘didn’t fully reflect India’s expected focus.’

India had maintained a neutral stance since the beginning of the ongoing conflict and continues to hold that. Refraining from lending support to any side, India at all global platforms has vociferously called for an immediate cessation of violence and hostilities in Ukraine. Moreover, India had advocated diplomatic resolution of the conflict through dialogue and therefore re-iterated the same while explaining their position on the issue.