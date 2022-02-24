Amid the escalating war between Russia and Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has claimed that Russian occupation forces are trying to seize the Chernobyl. It is pertinent to mention that the city is known for its former nuclear power plant where the 1986 nuclear disaster took place. Taking to Twitter, Zelenskyy also informed that Ukrainian forces were fighting and laying down their lives so that the tragedy is not repeated.

In addition, the Ukrainian President also revealed that he has informed about the same to Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson. In his concluding remarks, Volodymyr Zelenskyy avered that Russia's attempts to seize the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant amount to a declaration of war against the whole of Europe.

Russian occupation forces are trying to seize the #Chornobyl_NPP. Our defenders are giving their lives so that the tragedy of 1986 will not be repeated. Reported this to @SwedishPM. This is a declaration of war against the whole of Europe. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 24, 2022

In addition, Ukraine's Interior Ministry spokesman stated that Russian army forces were already moving through the Chernobyl exclusion zone, Kyiv Post reported. In addition, it also stated that the movement of Russian forces south through the Chernobyl Exclusion zone was being observed by Ukrainian reconnaissance. The report mentioned that artillery fires in the area surrounding the Chernobyl Exclusion zone "could potentially release radiation" it added.

Chernobyl Nuclear Disaster

On the night of April 26, 1986, Reactor Number 4 at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant exploded and caught fire, thereby shattering the building and spewing radioactive material high into the sky. The nuclear power plant is situated 10 kilometres (65 miles) north of Ukraine's capital Kyiv. Following the disastrous incident, firefighters from the local town of Chernobyl were the first ones to rush to the scene. Dozens were killed, both in the immediate aftermath, or later from injuries sustained during their work at the destroyed reactor.

Back then, the Soviet authorities made the catastrophe worse by failing to tell the public what had happened, though the nearby plant workers' town of Pripyat was evacuated the next day. The Associated Press reported that the two million residents of Kyiv were not informed despite the fallout danger. The incident made global headlines only after heightened radiation was detected in Sweden.

Eventually, more than 100,000 people were evacuated from the vicinity and a 2,600-square-kilometer (1,000-square-mile) exclusion zone was established where the only activity was workers disposing of waste and tending to a hastily built sarcophagus covering the reactor. As it stands, the town of Chernobyl is now like a ghost town where no one has lived since the evacuation in 1986.

With AP inputs