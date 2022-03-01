Russian Forces Attempting To Move Closer To Kyiv But Still Outside City Centre: Pentagon

As the war between Russia and Ukraine intensified, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby stated on Monday that the Russian troops are currently attempting to advance nearer the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. Although, he further noted that the troops are still on the outskirts of Kyiv's city centre. According to a press release from the United States Department of Defense, Kirby said during a news briefing, “We continue to see Russian forces, move on or move -- try to move closer to so they can move on Kyiv from the ground.”

Pentagon Press Secretary went on to say, “We still assess that they're outside the city centre. And -- but what we know clearly that they have intentions with respect to Kyiv.” As per the release, Kirby also praised the Ukrainians, as he believes that they have been "resisting quite well around Kyiv." He further said that Ukrainians have made it difficult for the Russian forces to go farther south.

Furthermore, Kirby could not specify that a Russian convoy which was observed on satellite images is on its way to Kyiv, but he did remark that "it clearly appears to, just anecdotally, as just a piece of their desire to continue to move on the capital,” as per the press release.

Tensions between Moscow and Kyiv rose after Russian President Vladimir Putin acknowledged the independence of Ukraine's breakaway territory on February 24, prompting the United States and other Western countries to tighten sanctions against the nation.

US sanctions on Russia

US president Joe Biden stated that total sanctions are being imposed on Russia's national debt, as well as full blocking sanctions on two major Russian financial institutions, VEB and its military bank. This signifies that Russia's administration would be cut off from Western funds. According to ANI, it is no longer able to lend funds from the West and "cannot trade in its new debt" on US or European markets.

In punishment for the invasion of Ukraine, the US has also cut off Russia's central bank and imposed sanctions on the country's national investment fund. The White House said on Twitter that the United States, together with its partners and allies, was blocking Russian President Vladimir Putin from “accessing his war chest to cushion the blow of their sanctions and fund his invasion of Ukraine.”

Today, the United States and our allies and partners are preventing Putin from accessing his war chest to cushion the blow of our sanctions and fund his invasion of Ukraine. https://t.co/NtWvxpR28Z — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 28, 2022

(Image: AP)