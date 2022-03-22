As the Russia-Ukraine war entered day 27, the Pentagon on Monday claimed that Russian forces were ramping up air and naval capabilities to bolster the fight against Ukraine. Addressing a press briefing, a senior official stated that Moscow was desperately trying to change the "dexterity" of the defence staged by Ukrainian defenders. He added, "frustrated and flummoxed", these soldiers have now increased sortie missions over and near Ukraine, having taken over 300 such flights in the last 24 hours.

"They are not venturing very far or for very long into Ukrainian air space, because the Ukrainians have in defending their space with great dexterity," the senior Pentagon official said in a statement.

Standing on the edge of being unmanned and outgunned on the ground, Russians are expanding naval activities in the northern Black Sea. Using multiple warships, they are contributing to shelling around the strategic port city of Odesa. "What we are seeing is a near-desperate attempt by the Russians to gain some momentum and try to turn the course of this in their favour," the Pentagon official said. He also informed that in the wake of strong defence, Ukrainian forces have pinned down Russians about 15 km northwest and 30km East of Kyiv.

However, the senior official refused to clear US' stand on hypersonic missile firing by Moscow. From a military point of view, he just said to hit a stationary target with such a precision-guided firing system seemed to make "little sense." He added, "it could be there trying to send a message to the west but also to Ukraine, and trying to gain leverage at the negotiating table."

Russian forces experiencing significant failures

As war is headed to complete a month, Russian forces now have stockpiles of ammunition and food that would last for up to three days, Ukraine claimed on Monday, further providing an update of the situation as it continues to defend its land against Russian invasion. In addition, Russian forward troops also continued to face a shortage in fuel.

Acts of disobedience of Russian servicemen were recorded in the Okhtyrka district of the Sumy region. Also, over 300 occupiers refused the order to conduct hostilities, while 70 units of equipment, left the area of ​​the operation. In the temporarily occupied territories of the Luhansk region, due to heavy losses of manpower, the enemy continues to mobilize citizens of the quasi-formation of the "LPR". It is further learned that a large part of the population of the Russian force holds no desire to take up arms and so are hiding from the occupying authorities.

(Image: AP)