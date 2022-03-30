Russian Forces Hit Industrial Sites Overnight In Western Ukraine, Says Regional Governor

Amid the intensified Russia-Ukraine war, the Russian military has attacked industrial sites, over the night, in western Ukraine's Khmelnitskyi area, regional governor Serhiy Hamaliy said today morning. According to Sky News, Hamaliy did not specify the targets, but said that flames had been "localised" and investigations were underway to assess whether any injuries had occurred.

According to DW, the governor of the Khmelnytskyi region has announced that Russian forces had attacked the territory's industrial facilities three times overnight.

In addition to this, despite Russian assurances to decrease military operations in the area, the head of Ukraine's northern region of Chernihiv reported that Russian bombardment persisted throughout the night. Governor Viacheslav Chaus said in a video message that civilian facilities, such as libraries and retail malls, had been damaged, DW reported.

Chaus further remarked on Russia's promise that it would scale down its military presence, "Do we believe that? Of course not." He went on to say that the enemy has shown their 'decreased activity' in the Chernihiv region by carrying out attacks on the city of Nizhyn, which includes airstrikes, and bombing the city of Chernihiv all night.

Furthermore, previously today, the United Kingdom Ministry of Defence has declared that it was "almost certain" that the Putin-led administration had "failed in its objective to encircle Kyiv" due to repeated failures. However, it did warn that Russia would "likely" try to divert combat strength from the north to their attack in the Donetsk and Luhansk areas in the east, Sky News reported.

Russian forces claimed to have destroyed nearly 2,581 military targets

Meanwhile, Russian forces claimed to have destroyed nearly 2,581 military targets, which includes tanks and armoured vehicles, since the commencement of the war on February 24, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) spokesperson Major General Igor Konashenkov. In addition, he stated that Russian forces bombed almost 897 Ukrainian tanks and other armoured vehicles effectively.

Apart from this, 95 multiple missile systems, 336 field artillery systems, as well as mortars have also been destroyed by Russian troops. As per media reports, Russian soldiers have attacked 662 special military vehicles and 84 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

(Image: AP)