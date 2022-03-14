Russian Forces Kill Over 2,100 In Ukraine's Mariupol, 4 Lakh Residents Trapped In City

Amid heavy shelling in several parts of Ukraine, officials said more than 2,100 residents of Ukraine’s besieged port city of Mariupol have been killed in the past seventeen days. While speaking to CNN, officials in the besieged city said, it has suffered 22 bombing attacks in the last 24 hours, resulting in the killing of as many as 2,187 civilians. "To date, 2,187 Mariupol residents have died from attacks by Russia," the city council of Mariupol said on Sunday. "The situation in Mariupol continues to be very difficult. The city has no electricity, water, heat, almost no mobile communication, is running out of food and water," CNN quoted officials as saying.

Meanwhile, the international humanitarian movement agency, Red Cross, has warned of a worst-case scenario for hundreds of thousands of civilians in the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol unless the parties agree to ensure their safety and access to humanitarian aid. In a statement released on Sunday, the head of the International Committee of the Red Cross, Peter Maurer, said that residents of Mariupol have endured a weeks-long life-and-death nightmare. "Dead bodies, of civilians and combatants, remain trapped under the rubble or lying in the open where they fell," the ICRC added. "Life-changing injuries and chronic, debilitating conditions cannot be treated. The human suffering is simply immense," it added.

Over 4,00,000 Residents of Mariupol facing food and water crises, says city Mayor

Earlier on Friday, Mariupol city mayor, Vadym Boychenko, said that the area has been cut off from all basic necessities and added the residents were now left out without food and water. In a televised address, he narrated the horrific situation of the city wherein he said that the area of more than 4,00,000 residents has now been left out without electricity, water, food, medicine and other basic necessities. He appealed to the European Union, the West and international communities for military assistance in order to create a humanitarian corridor for the safe evacuation of more than four lakh residents. Boychenko said that the Russian shellings were now targetting hospitals and added that he did not see any signs of stabilisation in the near future.

"The city lost heating, water, and electricity after five days of non-stop missile attacks by Russian troops. People are running out of food and medicine. About 300 wounded are in hospitals, which are also under attack. We don’t see any signs of stabilisation in the city," Kyiv Independent quoted Mayor Vadym Boychenko as saying. Earlier today, Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that nearly 1,25,000 civilians have been evacuated through safe-passage corridors so far, and a convoy with humanitarian aid is headed to Mariupol. "The main task today is Mariupol. Our convoy with humanitarian aid is two hours away from Mariupol. Only 80km (left)," he added in a televised address on Sunday.

With inputs from ANI

