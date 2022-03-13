Amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Russia's military has now approached the Poland border, and the Russian Air force conducted airstrikes on a military training base in western Ukraine, killing nine and injuring 57 people, according to a local official, as quoted by news agency Associated Press. A senior Russian diplomat, according to AP, had earlier warned that Russia would now consider the foreign ammunition delivered to Ukraine as "legitimate targets".

On the night of March 13, eight Russian missiles fell on the International Center for Peacekeeping and Security in Yavoriv, near #Lviv, which is just 25km away from the Polish border.

Russian forces moving towards Polish Border; targeting Foreign Ammunition sent to Ukraine

According to the governor of the Lviv region, Maksym Kozytskyi, the Russian Air force bombed 30 cruise missiles at the military range, located 30 kilometres northwest of the city of Lviv and 35 kilometres from the Poland border. The United States and NATO have regularly sent instructors to the range, also known as the International Peacekeeping and Security Center, to train Ukrainian military officers. The range has also been used for international NATO drills.

Ivano-Frankivsk's Mayor Ruslan Martsinkiv accused Russia of sowing panic and fear as the Russian army also fired at the airport in Ivano-Frankivsk, a city located 250kms from Ukraine’s border with Slovakia and Hungary.



Russia, on Saturday carried out heavy bombardment in multiple cities across Ukraine including Mariupol in the south, shelling the nearby areas of Kyiv and choking the efforts of people trying to flee the violence-affected areas.



The efforts to reach a ceasefire failed again on Saturday and the USA announced to provide Ukraine another $200 million, for weapons. Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov warned Ukraine's alliance partners against sending military ammunition to Ukraine as it provokes Russia to make those convoys legitimate targets.



Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of trying to disintegrate Ukraine as well as beginning a new chapter of terror with the alleged detention of the mayor of Mariupol. “Ukraine will stand this test. We need time and strength to break the war machine that has come to our land,” Zelenskyy said during his nightly address to the nation on Saturday.



President Zelenskyy also accused Russia of detaining the mayor of Melitopol, a city located 192 kilometers, west of Mariupol. He also appealed to Russia to respond positively to the request of demand of the demonstrators to release the mayor.

