Russian Forces Pounded Eastern Ukraine With 400 Airstrikes In A Single Day, Says Zelenskyy

After the withdrawal from Kherson, Russian forces are digging up trenches on the eastern side of the Dnipro river to ensure they don't lose any more conquered territories during the course of the war. Russia is coupling this defensive posture with missile strikes, targeting Ukraine's critical infrastructure such as power plants and water storage facilities. Responding to the same, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during his nightly address, disclosed that Russia conducted 400 strikes on eastern Ukraine on Sunday.

"Luhansk region - little by little we are moving forward with battles. As of now, there have been almost 400 shelling occasions in the east since the beginning of the day. Thank you to each and everyone who holds positions and helps our defense forces. South - we are holding the line, consistently and very calculatedly destroying the potential of the occupiers," the Ukrainian President said as per an official statement. "The second topic is energy. Restoration of networks and technical supply capabilities, demining of power transmission lines, repairs - everything goes on round the clock," he added.

Earlier, Pentagon has said it believes that Russia is conducting missile strikes not just to destroy Ukraine's critical infrastructure but to ensure Kyiv uses all of its air defences and drains its own stockpile.

UN nuclear watchdog to inspect Zaporizhzhia plant in Ukraine

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant was shelled multiple times over the weekend and the UN nuclear watchdog will now be conducting an assessment of the site. As of now, there is no indication of a nuclear accident because even though the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant is witnessing shelling, the radiation levels remain normal, according to the UN nuclear watchdog. However, the risk of a nuclear accident remains and the nuclear watchdog urged caution.

The radioactive waste and storage building, the cooling pond sprinkler systems and an electrical cable to one of the reactors have witnessed damage as a result of the shelling, as per the assessment of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). IAEA's head Rafael Grossi said that Russia was "playing with fire" and they must stop the shelling immidietaly. “Even though there was no direct impact on key nuclear safety and security systems at the plant, the shelling came dangerously close to them. We are talking metres, not kilometres. Whoever is shelling at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, is taking huge risks and gambling with many people’s lives," he said.