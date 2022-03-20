As the ongoing Russia Ukraine war enters its 25th day, several embattled cities in Ukraine are facing a humanitarian crisis. Pavlo Kyrylenko, the Head of Donetsk Military-Civil Administration, claimed on Sunday that several Mariupol residents who managed to flee the Russian bombings are starving to death in the occupied Manhushi and Melekin.

Pavlo Kyrylenko said that the occupying Russian forces are refusing to provide food, water, and safe passage to the stranded people of Manhushi and Melekin, The Kyiv Independent tweeted. Manhushi and Melekin are settlements in the Donetsk Oblast region.

According to a major in Ukraine's army, as long as the city of Mariupol remains besieged and bombardments continue, it is difficult for the residents who are rationing food and water.

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to lift the siege of Ukraine's Mariupol, allow humanitarian access, and order an immediate cease-fire. According to Macron's Office, the French President spoke with the Russian leader on the phone for 70 minutes, during which he reiterated complaints about continuous attacks on civilians and Russia's failure to respect human rights in Ukraine.

In recent developments, Macron has been trying to push for a cease-fire over phone calls with Putin, and has communicated on an almost daily basis with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Syria playbook approach in Mariupol

It is pertinent to mention that recently, Mason Clark, lead Russia analyst at the Institute for the Study of War amid the Russia-Ukraine war has claimed that Putin's Russian troops have been deploying the same tactics they had used in Syria. Clark underlined that Russian troopers have made headway in the south of the country by the approach they had used in Syria. He asserted that the Russian attack on Mariupol is "ripped from the Syria playbook", CNN reported.

According to Clark, the soldiers involved in the attack make use of less accurate weapons that result in more deaths and impact infrastructure, as per the CNN report. Emphasising the situation of Mariupol, he pressed that thousands of people have been trapped by bombings for weeks.

He told CNN that Russian armies are "intentionally" targeting water stations, power supplies and mobile phone towers. He highlighted that Russian armed forces used the same method they used in Syrian cities such as Aleppo and Palmyra.

Russian forces destroyed 90% of Mariupol

The Defence Ministry in the tweet on Friday said that Russian forces have held residents of Mariupol as captives and they have restricted humanitarian passages. According to the Ukrainian Defence Ministry, 90% of the city has been destroyed by the shelling of Russian soldiers. It also said that there is no power, gas or heat in the city, and people are not "living" but mourning over the shelling by Russian soldiers.