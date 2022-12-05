Russian Forces Shell Kherson & Border Village In Sumy Oblast 5 Times In One Day

Invading Russian troops on Sunday, Dec 4 shelled four communities in the Sumy oblast region 64 times and scattered scores of dangerous mines that caused widespread destruction. The mines damaged civilian properties, houses, a shop, the water supply system, and power lines, Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi said, according to The Kyiv Independent. They also launched an offensive on Yunakivka, Novoslobidske, Velyka Pysarivka, and Shalyhyne communities, and critically shelled seven homes and local electricity grids plunging the region into darkness during the harsh winters.

Russian artillery also targets Nova Sloboda hromada

A day prior, Russia fired at Sumy Oblast 129 times, Governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi said in a post, adding that no casualties were reported. Artillery also targeted Nova Sloboda hromada [administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and the adjacent territories] and destroyed the power grids and the transmission lines.

"Russians shelled Yunakivka hromada from 120-mm calibre mortars. 35 mortars blew up at the outskirts of the village, which is close to the state border. There were no casualties," wrote Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram.

In the Shalyhyne hromada, on the outskirts of one of the border villages, Russian forces rampantly fired the machine guns at about 8:00 local time,Zhyvytskyi informed in the post. And in the afternoon, the same territory was hit with mortars (10 strikes), he added. But no damage or casualties were reported. Additionally, an estimated 24 120-mm calibre mortars also exploded in the regions of Sumy Oblast, close to the Ukrainian border.

Shortly after launching the military intervention in February, Russian troops heavily bombed the Sumy Oblast using kamikaze drones. The said unmanned aircraft were a part of the tranche of weapons that are being supplied by the United States to Ukraine to counter Russian aggression. Sumy Oblast governor Dmytro Zhyvytsky, at the time, emphasized that the drones with ammunition bombed fiercely the town of Krasnopillya. Bombs were also dropped from the quadcopter on several surrounding regions. Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko also took to the social media platform and claimed similar attacks were also carried out by Moscow in the Kryvyi Rih region.