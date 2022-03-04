Russian Foreign Min Compares US To Napoleon, Hitler; Says War Is To 'de-Nazify' Ukraine

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has again passed a controversial comment by comparing the United States to Nazi Germany. According to a report by Sky News, the contentious statement from Lavrov came while addressing a virtual news conference in Moscow on Thursday.

He said that Napoleon and Adolf Hitler had the objective of having the whole of Europe under their control and added that the West has been working on the same path as neo-Nazis did in the past.

"Napoleon and Hitler, they had the objective to have the whole of Europe under their control. Now Americans have got Europe under their control. And we see the situation has really demonstrated what role the EU is playing in the context of the global situation," Sky News quoted Lavrov as saying.

"They are just fulfilling a role. So we see like in Hollywood, there is absolute evil and absolute good and this is unfortunate," he added.

According to him, the international community has "hysteria" over Ukraine and affirmed it would end very soon. As per the theory presented by the Russian Foreign Minister, the world would then sit down calmly in order to settle the situation. He predicted Russians would play a great role during negotiations. However, he maintained that the theory would only be possible after the US offers equal opportunities to all the parties negotiating on a particular agenda.

Lavrov justifies attack on Ukraine

Justifying the attack on Ukrainians, Lavrov said that the main intention of Moscow was never to capture its neighbouring country but to "de-militarise and de-Nazify" in order to stop the violence in the Donbass region". Contradictory to his statement, it was estimated that more than 2,000 civilians have died in Ukraine amid ongoing conflict with Moscow.

However, defending the figures, Lavrov said that the Russian army had a very strict order to use weapons only against military infrastructure.

Ukraine has been witnessing a full-scale invasion of Russian forces since February 24, after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched what he called a military operation against his neighbouring country. Since then, the country has been witnessing some of the horrific days after the second world war.

Image: Twitter/@mfa_russia