Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Likely To Visit India Amid War With Ukraine

Following the Chinese Foreign Minister’s visit, the Foreign Minister of Russia is now set to visit India. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is likely to visit New Delhi in the coming days amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. The dates of the visit are yet to be announced and are expected to be decided once India's Foreign Minister, S Jaishankar, returns from his visit to Sri Lanka and the Maldives.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is likely to visit New Delhi in the coming days. According to information accessed, Lavrov's visit will focus on the global geopolitical situation amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. The Russian minister is expected to brief India on the country’s position in the war and update the situation of the country. Lavrov is also expected to brief India on the peace talks undergoing between Moscow and Kyiv.

Russian FM could discuss rupee-ruble transaction formats and sanctions amid war

Furthermore, the Russian minister is also expected to discuss mechanisms to set the rupee-ruble transaction format in order to continue working with each other. Moscow has pushed countries in the past to switch to ruble transactions despite the US and EU sanctions being placed on the country. It is noteworthy that Indian oil companies are currently purchasing a high amount of Russian oil at discounted prices amid global sanctions.

Like, Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi, Lavrov is expected to meet EAM Dr S Jaishankar and discuss the changing global scenario. The Chinese Minister had met with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval during his visit, and Lavrov is expected to do the same. Amid the Russia-Ukraine war, despite India absconding from votes at the UN against Russia, PM Modi has made contact with both Zelenskyy and Putin in the past.

The two countries are also expected to discuss the many sanctions applied on Moscow and how it could affect the side's agreements in trade. The date of the visit from the Russian minister is yet to be decided. This comes as a crucial visit as this would be the first high-level visit from a Russian minister to New Delhi since the beginning of the Russia Ukraine war.

Meanwhile, foreign affairs experts have ruled out chances of India being brought to the negotiation front of the war with the Russian minister’s visit. Strategic Affairs Expert Sushant Sareen, while speaking to Republic about the visit, said that he was not sure if the visit was to invite India to the negotiation table despite New Delhi having good relations with both Moscow and Kyiv. “I think it’s a move to show a country like India is on their side against the likes of Western countries. This is something similar to what the Chinese minister did with his recent visit,” Sareen told Republic TV.

Image: AP