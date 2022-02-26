Amid mounting pressure from all over the world, the Russian Foreign Ministery has confirmed that its minister Sergey Lavrov will attend the forthcoming UN Human Rights Council conference. According to the information shared in a Twitter post, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Lavrov will be in Geneva from February 28 to March 1, where he will speak on disarmament-- an act of reducing, limiting, or abolishing weapons.

Further, he also informed that the minister will meet UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet and other diplomats. "On Feb 28 – March 1, FM Sergey #Lavrov will visit Geneva to take part in the high-level segment of the 49th session of the UN Human Rights Council & to speak at the Conference on Disarmament. He has plans to hold talks with @mbachelet & other foreign colleagues," Russian Foreign Ministery tweeted on Friday.

Earlier today, Ukraine has written to the president of the UNHRC requesting an urgent debate on the deteriorating situation in the country after Russia launched a major assault on Thursday. Yevheniia Filipenko, Ukraine’s permanent representative to the UN in Geneva, in a tweet, said that the special request of Ukraine has been supported by numerous other HRC member states.

However, it is yet to be decided whether the council will hold the urgent debate on the Ukraine-Russia crisis or not. As per the procedure, voting will be conducted in the council once the three-day high-level segment will be concluded. In the voting, HRC members are supposed to vote whether and when to schedule the urgent debate.

"Guterres statements on Ukraine amenable to West’s pressure"

Earlier today, Lavrov expressed his disappointments over UN Chief Antonio Guterres’s statement on Ukraine and said his comments were amenable to the West's pressure and were at odds with his status and powers under the UN Charter.

He made the remarks during talks with UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen in Moscow. "To our great regret, @antonioguterres has proved amenable to the West’s pressure and he made a number of statements on the developments in eastern Ukraine, which are at odds with his status and powers under the UN Charter,” tweeted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia.

