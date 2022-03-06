Russian Foreign Minister To Attend Turkish Diplomacy Forum; No Confirmation From Ukraine

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has confirmed his plan to attend a diplomacy forum in Antalya next week, according to Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu. The diplomacy forum will take place on March 11-13. World leaders, scholars, media and experts have also been invited.

Meanwhile, there is no confirmation from Ukraine if it would be able to attend the diplomacy forum amid the ongoing attack by Russia. Turkey had planned a meeting between Russia and Ukraine.

Erdogan dials Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday held a telephonic conversation. During the call, Putin stressed that Kyiv must cease fighting and fulfil all of Moscow’s demands in order for the Russian invasion to stop.

Putin had earlier listed demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine, recognition of Crimea as part of Russia and separatist regions in eastern Ukraine as independent states as the Kremlin's main demands.

"Hope was expressed that during the planned next round of talks, representatives of Ukraine will show a more constructive approach that fully takes into account emerging realities," the Kremlin statement said.

Putin also told Erdogan that Russian troops were doing "everything possible to ensure the safety of civilians." He said that suspension of the special operation is only possible if Kyiv ceases hostilities and fulfils Moscow's demands.

"Russia’s readiness for dialogue with the Ukrainian authorities and with foreign partners to resolve the conflict has been reaffirmed," Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs tweeted.

On Saturday, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said that this conflict must be stopped immediately and there must be a return to the negotiating table

NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) member Turkey has close ties to both Russia and Ukraine and has frequently offered to mediate between the two. It has invited the top diplomats of both countries to Turkey for talks next week.

On Friday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had confirmed his attendance at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, to be held in the Mediterranean coastal city between March 11-13.

1.5 million have fled Ukraine since Russia's invasion

The head of the United Nations' refugees' agency said that more than 1.5 million refugees have crossed from Ukraine into neighbouring nations since Russia launched a military offensive. Filippo Grandi, the UN high commissioner for refugees, tweeted that it is “the fastest-growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II.”

Meanwhile, the third round of peace talks has been planned for Monday, March 7. The date was proposed by Kyiv, Moscow is yet to respond. On March 4, Russia and Ukraine had agreed to organise humanitarian corridors to vacate civilians from vulnerable areas in the second round of talks in Belarus.