Russian Foreign Ministry Accuses NATO Of Engaging In 'proxy War' Against Moscow

Amid the escalating tensions between Kremlin and Kyiv, the Russian Foreign Ministry on Friday stated that NATO is playing a part in the "prolongation of the conflict" in Ukraine by providing them with more military aid. Russian Foreign Ministry's spokesperson Maria Zakharova said that NATO has been engaging in a "proxy war" against Moscow in Ukraine, Sputnik reported. She stated that NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg did not make a statement on the issue regarding the abuse of Ukrainian fighters over Russian prisoners of war. According to Zakharova, Stoltenberg said that he was not aware of it.

"By continuing to provide Ukraine with additional weapons, the alliance is leading to a prolongation of the conflict," Maria Zakharova said.

Furthermore, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson noted that even though NATO has not directly partaken in the conflict in Ukraine openly, however, it has been fighting with them "for a long time" against Russia, according to the statement released by the Russian Foreign Ministry. She underlined that NATO is deploying its forces on the "eastern flank" in a bid to contain Russia. Maria Zakharova highlighted that even though Stoltenberg did not speak about the abuse of Russian prisoners of war, however, he willingly expressed his views regarding the "tragedy in Bucha."

"It is becoming more and more obvious that, denying its open entry into the conflict, the North Atlantic bloc has actually been fighting for a long time on the side and with the hands of Ukraine - against Russia," Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said.

Maria Zakharova also noted that Stoltenberg insisted that "when and if" Russian forces withdraw from Ukraine, "mass graves" will be witnessed in the war-torn nation. She called Stoltenberg's response "double standards" and added that according to the Western countries, it is a "common value." Speaking about the NATO Council meeting, Maria Zakharova said that Ukrainian Defence Minister Dmytro Kuleba called for providing more weapons to them. She emphasized that in response to Kuleba's call for weapons, Stoltenberg said that any support provided to Ukraine is for its defence.

Ukrainian FM calls for providing more weapons to Ukraine

It is pertinent to mention here that Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba met with NATO General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels on April 7. Taking to Twitter, Kuleba stated that he has come to Brussels to discuss military assistance, Ukraine's urgent requirements and the sustainability of supplies. The Ukrainian Foreign Minister further urged NATO to provide more weapons to embattled Ukrainians. Addressing media alongside NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in Belgium, the Ukrainian Foreign Minister said "My agenda is very simple. It has only three items on it. It's weapons, weapons, and weapons."

Met with Secretary General @jensstoltenberg at NATO HQ in Brussels. I came here today to discuss three most important things: weapons, weapons, and weapons. Ukraine’s urgent needs, the sustainability of supplies, and long-term solutions which will help Ukraine to prevail. pic.twitter.com/247GdqdPwj — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) April 7, 2022

Zelenskyy ready to hold talks with Russian counterpart Putin

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke in an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and made an offer to hold talks with President Putin. In the interview, Zelenskyy said that he was ready to meet “at any moment”. When asked about the Bucha genocide and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's claim that the reports over Bucha are "fake" and "staged", the Ukrainian President called the response of Lavrov "rhetorics." The Ukrainian President said, "I can tell you and your people that I am not ready to have any answer to Minister Lavrov who is saying that the situation in Bucha was 'fake'. Look at the rhetorics of the person who is considered as the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia, which is a great and important status. Throwing up 'fakes'. It's not the steps of his level. The politics of the Russian Federation is to consider that we don't have any dependence and we don't have any sovereignty. They think that Ukraine is fake."

Image: AP