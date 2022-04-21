Russian Foreign Ministry Calls On UK To 'show Mercy' To Ukraine & Not Provide Weapons

Amid the war between Ukraine and Russia, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova has called on Britain authorities to show "mercy" to the people of Ukraine and stop providing weapons to Kyiv. She stressed that more supplies of arms to Ukraine by the UK could cause the death of more people. Maria Zakharova accused UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson of abandoning the people who "became victims of British propaganda" and travelled to Britain as "mercenaries" for killing people.

"We urge the British authorities to show the mercy to the citizens of Ukraine that Boris Johnson mentioned and stop supplying weapons to the Kiev regime," Maria Zakharova said in the Facebook post.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova in a Facebook post stated that UK Prime Minister had urged Russia to "show mercy" to a British citizen who was captured in Mariupol where he fought on the Ukrainian side. She called on Johnson to stop "pretending" of being worried and accused the UK Prime Minister of not having an interest in the fate of his countrymen who are in trouble. She added that these people did not attend the parties on Downing Street. It is to mention here that British PM Boris Johnson has been criticised by opposition leaders for breaching COVID lockdown rules.

Maria Zakharova claims Russia taking care of UK citizens

In her Facebook post, Maria Zakharova called on the people of Britain and informed that the Russian side was taking care of the UK citizens who have been captured. She insisted that the British nationals are provided food, water and all the necessary assistance. She stated that the Russian side was taking care of people from other countries who have surrendered or have been detained and asserted that they were following humanitarian law. She alleged Ukraine of carrying out inhumanely acts like shooting prisoners and abusing people. It is pertinent to note here that ever since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the UK and its allies have been providing military and financial aid to Kyiv for its fight against Moscow.

British soldiers call on Johnson to swap their release with Viktor Medvedchuk

Two British soldiers fighting with the Ukrainian armed forces after being captured in Ukraine's Mariupol have spoken to Russian State television, CBS News reported. Several videos of the British soldiers named Shaun Pinner and Aiden Aslin reportedly fought as part of Ukraine's 36th Marine Brigade. In the video, Shaun Pinner revealed that he fought in Mariupol for five to six weeks and spoke about how he and his unit tried to leave the region, as per the CBS News report. Pinner urged UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to secure his and Aslin's release by exchanging them with the release of pro-Kremlin Ukrainian oligarch Viktor Medvedchuk. Medvedchuk, a close friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was recently captured by Ukrainian forces as he tried to flee the war-torn nation. It is to mention here that the war between Russia and Ukraine which started on February 24 has entered its 57th day.

