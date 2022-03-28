Russian Foreign Ministry Slams EU & US Over Crimea, Cites 1999 Bombings In Yugoslavia

Russia's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova on Monday slammed the European Union for its discrimination toward Crimea, stating that it was the democratic choice of the peninsula to side with Russia. She further lambasted the United States for its 'hypocrisy,' citing NATO and America's aggression against Yugoslavia in 1999.

💬 #Zakharova: The United States and its allies are hypocritically trying to feign righteous anger and cynically discussing alleged violation of international law – which they bombed to dust in 1999, repeating this “successful” experience multiple times in the 2000s. pic.twitter.com/8Kyx3WX1CA — MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) March 28, 2022

In an official address, Zakharova stated, "The European Union supported the policy of discrimination against the people of Crimea by imposing restrictions to punish the people on the peninsula for making the democratic choice to be with Russia. This was the gist of their policy, even if they did not call it that way."

"The United States and its allies are hypocritically trying to feign righteous anger and cynically discussing alleged violation of international law – which they bombed to dust in 1999 (Yugoslavia bombing), repeating this “successful” experience multiple times in the 2000s," she further added.

Bulgaria hosts southeast Europe NATO leaders

Meanwhile, The Prime Ministers of Bulgaria, Romania, North Macedonia and Montenegro stated on Monday that Russia currently posed the biggest threat to the region. The leaders of the southeast European NATO members, who met in the Bulgarian capital, Sofia, condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine and voiced support for Ukraine's territorial integrity.

They also called for the need for better coordination to maintain the common security in the Balkans. Talks also focused on bolstering cooperation with NATO allies on the bloc's eastern flank, as well as on reducing the dependence on Russian energy supplies. Other topics of discussions included the provision of liquefied natural gas from Turkey and Greece.

Next round of Ukraine-Russia negotiations to be held in Turkey

Meanwhile, Russia-Ukraine peace negotiations may take place on Tuesday instead of Monday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov informed earlier in the day. He added that there are no plans for a face-to-face meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy after talks in Istanbul. Russian President Vladimir Putin also held a telephonic conversation with his Turkish counterpart, Erdogan on Sunday and the two leaders had agreed for Istanbul to host the talks. It is pertinent to note that Russia and Ukraine have not managed to make a breakthrough in their initial top-level talks on March 10 in Antalya.

Russia’s foreign minister said on Monday that the Presidents of Russia and Ukraine could meet for talks only after the key elements of a potential deal are negotiated. Sergey Lavrov said on Monday that “the meeting is necessary once we have clarity regarding solutions on all key issues.”