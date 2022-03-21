Russian Foreign Ministry Summons US Envoy In Moscow, Says 'relations On Brink Of Breaking'

In a major development concerning the ongoing Ukraine war, the Russian Foreign Ministry has summoned US Ambassador in Moscow to convey that US President Joe Biden's scathing attack on Russian President Vladimir Putin is "unacceptable." On March 16, Biden had labelled Putin a "war criminal" for Russia's invasion of its neighbouring country, Ukraine. A video has surfaced on social media where Biden, who has slapped harsh sanctions on the Russian Federation, appeared lost when he was casually asked whether he would call Putin a war criminal.

Appearing at a public event on Wednesday, the US leader blatantly said, "I think he (Putin) is a war criminal." Biden's designation for Putin met with sharp criticism from Russia. The Russian Foreign Ministry, on Monday, has also stated that not only the words are 'unacceptable,' but they also brings the US and Russia's "relations on the brink of breaking up," reported Liveuamap.

Soon after POTUS Biden's 'war criminal' remarks on his Russian counterpart, on Thursday, he had also called him a 'pure thug' and a 'murderous dictator.' While speaking at the annual Friends of Ireland Luncheon on St. Patrick's Day at Capitol Hill, Biden had stated that Putin is "a murderous dictator, a pure thug who is waging an immoral war against the people of Ukraine," reported CNN.

Post his remark, Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov had also slammed Biden's comments, calling them "unacceptable and unforgivable rhetoric." Speaking about Biden's 'war criminal' comment, the Kremlin spokesperson said, "Unacceptable and unforgivable rhetoric on the part of the head of a state whose bombs have killed hundreds of thousands of people around the world," according to reports from Russian state news agency TASS.

Ukraine and Russia hold peace talks

Amidst the heavy shelling in Ukraine, the delegations of both countries held peace talks virtually on Monday with high expectations. According to a report by the news agency TASS, the talks lasted an hour and a half, after which the discussion continued in the format of working groups. However, the report did not elaborate more details about the recent talks. Meanwhile, Russia's court has ordered a ban on Facebook and Instagram after tagging both the organisations under the category of "extremist organisations." The court has said that the decision will take effect immediately.