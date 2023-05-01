Russian Freight Train Derails After Hitting Explosive Device, Says Bryansk Governor

A Russian freight train derailed on Monday in the western region of Bryansk bordering Ukraine after an "explosive device" detonated on the rail tracks, the local governor Alexander Bogomaz stated. The attack came a day after a Ukrainian strike killed four people in the Bryansk region. The incident occurred as Russia braced for the Ukrainian counter-offensive. No casualties were reported.

"An unidentified explosive device went off, as a result of which a locomotive of a freight train derailed," Bryansk governor Alexander Bogomaz said on Telegram.

FSB opens investigating into 'sabotage'

Bogomaz in a statement noted that the explosive went off approximately 136 kilometres on the railroad between the regional hub Bryansk and the town of Unecha. Emergency services were deployed on the scene. The rail traffic in the area was immediately suspended and civilians were asked to evacuate the area. Speculations emerged about the sabotage acts on railroads in Russia. Since Moscow launched the "special military operation" in Ukraine, several such incidences have occurred including on the border with neighbouring Belarus, Russia's ally. Governor of the northern Leningrad region, Alexander Drozdenko, said local power lines had been blown up as a bomb went off on the railroad. FSB security service ordered a criminal case on "sabotage".

Russian Railways, in a statement, noted that the incident took place on Monday at 10:17 am local time (0717 GMT) between the town of Unecha and the village of Rassukha in the southwestern corner of the region. The service noted that the blast occurred some 100 kilometres (62 miles) from the Ukrainian border. The font locomotive and seven wagons derailed “after the intervention of unauthorized persons in the work of railway transport," Russian Railways said. “As a result of the incident, the locomotive caught fire,” the statement further read. The firefighters were summoned to the scene and there were delays for the passenger trains in the Capital Moscow. Villages plunged into darkness after the power lines were damaged near Susanino, approximately 60 kilometres (37 miles) south of Russia’s second city Saint Petersburg. Visuals that were posted on social media showed the power lines lying on the ground in a forest after they were blown up.