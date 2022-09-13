Russian Gas Deliveries Via Ukraine To Europe Remain Unchanged As War Continues To Rage

As the raging war between Moscow and Kyiv continues unabated, deliveries of Russian gas to Europe via Ukraine continue to remain the same - at around 42.4 million cubic metres per day, the TASS news agency reported. It also stated that the gas delivery through the Nord Stream gas pipeline has been completely suspended until repair work of equipment is completed. Meanwhile, the Gas Transmission System (GTS) Operator of Ukraine claimed that there were no nominations for the transit of gas from Russia through the Sokhranovka gas distribution station as of Tuesday, September 13. It further noted that the gas deliveries reached around 42.4 million cubic metres through the Sudzha station.

According to reports, the primary route for Russian gas export to Europe, Nord Stream, has been completely shut down for gas deliveries. The Russian energy giant Gazprom stated that the pipeline had to shut as oil leakage was identified during maintenance work of the only gas compressor unit of Nord Stream which was in operation. According to Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE), the gas storages are currently over 83.5% full despite decreased gas supply from Russia. It claimed that European nations continue to pump gas into their Underground Gas Storage Facilities (UGSF).

Nord Stream gas pipeline operating at around 20% of its maximum capacity

Earlier, the European Commission (EC) recommended introducing occupancy levels for EU gas storage facilities of at least 80% for this winter season and 90% for all upcoming winter seasons in the future, TASS reported. Since July 27, the Nord Stream gas pipeline has been operating at around 20% of its maximum capacity owing to the suspension of two gas turbines. One of them, set up by Siemens Energy in Canada, was sent to Montreal for maintenance. However, the manufacturer first refused to deliver the repaired turbine to Germany because of Canada's sanctions against Russia, but after many pleas from Berlin, the firm decided to do it.

EU vows to wean itself off Russian gas

It is pertinent to mention here that Russia has cut off gas supplies to several countries that have opposed its invasion of Ukraine and refused payment in the ruble, causing concern across Europe. Notably, the European continent is largely reliant on Russian gas and is scrambling to find substitutes. Meanwhile, Joseph Borrell, the high representative of the European Union (EU) for foreign affairs and security policy, stated that the block has pledged to wean itself off Russian natural gas in the coming years.