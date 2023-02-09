Russian Gazprom To Create Its Own Private Military Company: Ukraine Intelligence

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry Intelligence Directorate revealed that a major Russian company is planning to form a private military force just like the Wagner group. According to Newsweek, the Intelligence Directorate believe that the mercenary group which was founded by Yevgeny Prigozhin has set an “example,” for others to take such measures. The Russian company in question is the state-owned monopolist energy company named Gazprom, the directorate revealed on Tuesday.

"Thus, the 'arms race' continues in the Russian Federation among the main political players, who are actively creating private armies following the example of Yevgeny Prigozhin's 'Wagner' PMC," the Tuesday statement reads. The Wagner group and its founder have been one of the most prominent actors in the Russia-Ukraine war. Ever since the war erupted, the group has maintained a very public image. The group has been accused of organising proxy wars in the border areas which reportedly gave justification to the Russian forces to unleash their attacks on Ukraine.

How is this possible?

While it is hard to make such private military groups by Russian companies, it is not impossible. In the Tuesday statement, the Directorate explained that Gazprom can do this in a legal manner. According to Newsweek citing the Russian law concerning "the safety of objects of the fuel and energy complex," the statement stated that the law gives Gazprom, "the right to establish a private security organization”. As per the statement, the law stated that entities can have no less than a whopping 50 per cent stake in the resultant private military company. Gazprom PJSC is a Russian majority state-owned multinational energy corporation which is headquartered in Saint Petersburg. According to Nordstream, the Russian energy company is the largest supplier of Natural gas in the world. Its share accounts for approximately 15% of the world's gas production. The Russian state has around 50% stake in the company. With the rising prominence of Wagner in the Russia-Ukraine war, the news of the advent of another private military group can become a matter of concern for Kyiv.