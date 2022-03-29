Russian General Orders To Distribute Videos Degrading Ukrainian Forces In Leaked Document

A leaked document of a Russian General expressing his concerns regarding the Russian military's surrendering and refusing to fight has been shared. According to the lacked document, Russian General Dmitry Bulgakov ordered propaganda videos to be disseminated in order to discredit the attitude of Ukrainian forces. In the document, he stated that a series of videos depicting the inhumane behaviour of the Armed Forces of Ukraine be produced and distributed.

The document stated that there is an increase in the number of military personnel of the Russian Federation surrendering during a special operation on the territory of Ukraine and publications by various media about benevolent behaviour with prisoners on the territory of Ukraine.

Development and distribution of audiovisual materials expose inhumane treatment of captives

The document then urges the development and distribution of a series of audiovisual materials exposing the inhumane treatment of captives by military troops of Ukraine's Armed Forces and nationalist formations on Ukrainian soil. It continued by asking to develop and disseminate a set of graphic materials demonstrating the usage of nominations during the filming of briefings by captured Russian Federation military officers. The document also suggests that it wants to counter the idea that the Russian Federation's Armed Forces employ conscripted military troops.

The document also stated to provide background information for the contents in the comments, with the main point being a violation of the Geneva Convention on the Treatment of Prisoners of War and to impose authority over the execution of the directive on the head of the Russian Federation's Ministry of Defense's Information Warfare and Disguise Department. Anonymous shared the document on Twitter stating, "Leaked document from Russia with order to film propaganda videos in order to discredit the attitude of Ukrainian forces to POWs."

Anonymous posted an order from a Russian general



The document's authenticity has not been proven

However, the document's authenticity has not been proven and it is not known whether the document shared by Anonymous is actually real. In the meanwhile, China has been blamed for promoting Russian propaganda. It has stated that Russia is not to blame for the crisis and that the US, NATO, and Ukraine are all to blame. Recently it was reported that the Chinese social media app, TikTok has been subject to disseminating fake news on the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

