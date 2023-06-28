Russian General Surovikin Was Aware Of Prigozhin's Rebellion: Report

In the latest development in the Russia-Wagner mutiny, a Russian general was very much aware of Wagner group head Yevgeny Prigozhin’s plans to rebel against Russia’s military leadership. This has been stated by one of the US officials who spoke with the New York Times on June 27. Further, the US officials have been trying to understand if the general assisted Prigozhin with formulating his plan, and whether or not other members of the Russian military supported the insurrection.

A Russian general was aware: US official

According to U.S. officials, " Gen. Sergei Surovikin could be the person who helped Prigozhin with his plans." as per New York Times report. It is to be noted that Surovikin was formerly a top Russian commander in Ukraine. His participation in the uprising has significant rifts within the Russian government.

Current and former US officials have been assessing that Prigozhin would not have launched the rebellion unless he had assurance that others in positions of power would support him. Various theories related to Wagner's short-lived rebellion have been emerging since the last weekend. Notably, the mutiny has highlighted weaknesses in Putin's leadership and exposed how unprepared Russia's defence ministry is for an attack.

Will the Russian President let go of the Wagner chief?

Even though Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced that there will not be any criminal charges against the Wagner chief, he has alluded to a potential probe into claims that billions of rubles of state funds were spent on Wagner, on June 28. While addressing security personnel in Moscow, Putin said, "We” will “deal with that.”

During his address, Putin claimed the mercenary group had been completely funded by the Russian state. While making this claim, he shared that around 86 billion rubles (about $1 billion) were funnelled to the group in the past 12 months. Further, the Concord company, owned by Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, received 80 billion rubles from Moscow for supplying food and providing food services.

“I want everyone to know about this: the maintenance of the entire Wagner group was fully provided for by the state,” said Putin. “But I hope that through its work, nobody has taken anything,” added Putin.

Has the mutiny harmed the Russian President?

Prigozhin has set a precedent by openly criticising the president, moving against him and forcing him to blink. This cannot go unnoticed by Russia’s elites, whom Putin has bound closely to him through alternating cycles of fear and reward. The incident that took place on the weekend has indicated that Russia lacks the ability to deal with serious insider threats against its capital. This might be worse for ZPutin, reported AP. After Wagner's rebellion, Putin publicly condemned Prigozhin and Russia’s loyal nationalists began to come out with their own public criticisms. But is that enough to regain the status back to normal?

Is the Russian attack in Ukraine a comeback?

At least eight people were killed, including three children and 56 injured in the Kramatorsk attack on June 27, Ukrainian authorities confirmed. It is to be noted that a massive attack has been initiated by Russia just after the country and its president faced mutiny. A search operation has been initiated to rescue those who are stuck in the debris. The strike took place at a busy shopping centre in Kramatorsk. According to Ukraine's internal affairs ministry, there is a possibility that many are still under the rubble. Rescuers, psychologists, police paramedics, explosives experts and forensics teams have been deployed on the ground, read the statement. as per Sky News report.