Russian Informant Detained In Connection With Zelenskyy Assassination Plot, Claims Ukraine

Ukrainian authorities have detained a woman believed to be involved in a potential Russian airstrike plan aimed at assassinating President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The individual is alleged to have been attempting to gather information about the president's upcoming travel arrangements before his recent visit to the Mykolaiv region in Ukraine.

Reportedly, she also documented the positions of Ukrainian establishments, which included electronic warfare installations and ammunition storage sites. However, she was apprehended by law enforcement while attempting to transfer this intelligence to Russia. Should she be found guilty, she could potentially receive a prison sentence of up to 12 years.

As per CNN, the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) said the Russian informant "was preparing a Russian airstrike in the Mykolaiv region during the visit of the President of Ukraine."

The alleged informant "on the eve of the recent trip of the President of Ukraine to Mykolaiv region, was gathering intelligence about the planned visit," the SBU said. Zelenskyy was in the region at the end of July.

Mykolaiv.



In the surgical department of the hospital, I talked to children who are undergoing treatment after mine-blast injuries sustained during shelling of the region.



I thank our medics for their great work. For bringing back to life children, who are our future,… pic.twitter.com/qbFPiNXWu0 — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) July 27, 2023

Woman lived in Ukraine, but citizenship not revealed

Officials state that the individual in question was an informant for Russia, residing in the Ukrainian city of Ochakiv. However, they have not officially verified her nationality as either Russian or Ukrainian. Furthermore, it has been disclosed that she previously worked as a saleswoman at a store affiliated with a military unit in the area.

The SBU said in a statement that the alleged conspirator "tried to establish the time and list of locations of the approximate route of the Head of State in the territory of the region."

Agents from the SBU had acquired intelligence regarding the suspect's "subversive activities of the suspect" and implemented supplementary security protocols.

Through the surveillance of the individual's communications, the SBU had ascertained that her duties extended to identifying the whereabouts of electronic warfare systems and stockpiles containing ammunition for the armed forces.