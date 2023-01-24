Russian Intelligence Agency Behind Operation That Sent Letter Bombs To Officials In Spain?

Officials from the US and Europe suspect that Russian military intelligence officers were behind a letter bomb campaign that took place in Spain recently. The targets of the attacks included the Prime Minister, Defense Minister, and foreign diplomats, as per a report from New York Times. The Spanish and foreign investigators are currently investigating who sent the six letter bombs that were sent in November and December to various locations in Madrid, including the official residence of the Prime Minister, the American and Ukrainian Embassies, and the Defense Ministry. No one was killed in these attacks, but they are reportedly being considered as acts of terrorism by US officials.

The focus of the investigation has recently been on the Russian Imperial Movement, a radical group with members and associates across Europe and military-style training centers in Russia. The group has been designated a global terrorist organization by the US State Department and is believed to have ties to Russian intelligence agencies. Important members of the group have been in Spain, and the police there have been investigating its connections with far-right Spanish organizations.

A message to Europe?

According to anonymous US officials cited in the New York Times report, the Russian military intelligence officers who orchestrated the letter bomb campaign in Spain appeared to be trying to keep European governments on their toes, and may have been testing out proxy groups in case Russia decides to escalate a conflict. The officials stated that the purpose of the campaign was to signal that Russia and its proxies have the capability to carry out terrorist strikes in Europe, including in the capitals of NATO member states. Spain is a member of NATO and has provided military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine as well as diplomatic support. One of the letter bombs was sent to a weapons manufacturer in Spain that supplies grenade launchers to Ukraine, and another was sent to an airbase near Madrid.

There is currently no indication that Russia is planning to launch widespread covert attacks or sabotage in Europe, as it would likely provoke a response from NATO and could lead to a wider conflict, according to US and allied officials. For this reason, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his generals have not ordered a conventional attack on a NATO country. According to US officials, Putin's decision to use terrorist attacks may change if Russia continues to experience major setbacks in Ukraine. The officials stated that Putin has given his military intelligence agency wide latitude to develop and conduct covert operations in Europe, but it is unclear how much involvement the Kremlin had in the letter bomb campaign.

Former State Department's counterterrorism coordinator, Nathan Sales, said to the Times that it seemed like a warning shot and it's Russia's way of sending a signal that it's prepared to use terrorist proxies to attack in the West's rear areas. The US officials also mention that the Russian officers behind the bombing campaign are working for the Main Directorate, also known as the G.R.U, which is one of the more aggressive intelligence shops in Moscow. In recent years, the group has allegedly carried out bold and lethal covert actions without any consequences.