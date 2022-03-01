Russian Invasion Compelled More Than 5 Lakh People To Leave Ukraine: UNHCR

The surging tension in Ukraine has forced over 500,000 individuals to move beyond the nation's territory, according to the United Nations (UN) refugee agency, UNHCR on Monday. Further, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths informed the UN Security Council on Monday that some 1,60,000 people had become internally displaced.

Griffiths said in a statement that as per the latest data from UNHCR, “more than half a million people have already crossed the international borders, mostly towards Poland. An additional 1,60,000 have been internally displaced. This is likely a significant underestimation as the numbers are changing by the hour".

Furthermore, taking Twitter, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi has also confirmed the number of refugees who fled from Ukraine into neighbouring countries.

More than 500,000 refugees have now fled from Ukraine into neighbouring countries. — Filippo Grandi (@FilippoGrandi) February 28, 2022

Grandi has also emphasised the need of ensuring security and humanitarian access. He said in a statement released following the incident, “UNHCR is also working with Governments in neighbouring countries,” further urging them to maintain borders open for individuals seeking safety and protection. “We stand ready to support efforts by all to respond to any situation of forced displacement,” he added.

Russian invasion has forced the majority of people to flee to Poland

In addition to this, Spokesperson for the UNHCR Shabia Mantoo told UN News, “This is a massive outflow that we are witnessing, and this has all just happened in the space of five days, so this is a fast-growing refugee emergency.”

Since Russian President Vladimir Putin initiated the "special military operation" on Thursday, following weeks of soldier and weapon buildup along the borders, Ukrainians have been leaving their nation. The vast majority, including women and children, have fled to Poland. While, others are making their way into Hungary, Moldova, Romania, and other neighbouring countries. According to Euro News, Chris Melzer, the UN refugee agency's spokesperson, there were 14-kilometre-long queues and a 40-hour waiting time period at the Poland-Ukraine border.

According to a UN report, national authorities in the neighbouring countries that have taken in Ukrainian refugees are registering them. Further, UNHCR and its allies are supporting these initiatives on the ground in the key border locations.

Meanwhile, the United Nations has reaffirmed its support for Ukraine. Last week, UN Secretary-General António Guterres approved $20 million in emergency funds for the nation, and on Tuesday, he will initiate a humanitarian appeal.

(Image: AP)