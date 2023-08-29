Russian Invasion Disrupting Education Of 6.7 Million Children In Ukraine, UNICEF Says

The war in Ukraine has had a detrimental impact on children and their ability to learn in schools, according to the UNICEF. On Tuesday, the agency expressed concern that 6.7 million Ukrainian schoolgoers are having trouble learning, reading and comprehending subjects like mathematics as the war continues to disrupt normal life in the country.

“Inside Ukraine, attacks on schools have continued unabated, leaving children deeply distressed and without safe spaces to learn. Not only has this left Ukraine’s children struggling to progress in their education, but they are also struggling to retain what they learnt when their schools were fully functioning,” said Regina De Dominicis, UNICEF Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia.

What does the data say?

Data from a recent survey shows that up to 57% of educators have reported a decline in the learning abilities of students in the Ukrainian language, with 45% reporting a deterioration in mathematical skills. Moreover, up to 52% of teachers have reported a reduction in understanding of foreign languages.

As per national survey data, two-thirds of preschoolers are not attending classes in person. In areas where intense fighting is taking place, three-quarters of parents have refused to send their wards to preschool. Things are even worse for refugee children of Ukraine who are starting another school year in uncertainty.

Across seven countries hosting refugees, more than half of children are not enrolled in national education systems. This can be attributed to language barriers, challenges in accessing school, and overwhelmed education systems in host countries. While some have opted for online classes, others have abandoned education altogether.

UNICEF highlights that schools are a lot more than institutions of education. They offer, especially in times of crisis, a sense of routine and normalcy to children. Furthermore, they help kids in building relationships with those around them and communicating with others effectively. Therefore, it is essential for young Ukrainians to continue pursuing education and become the hope of a country battling enemy forces.