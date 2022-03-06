Russian Invasion Forces Ukrainian Staffers To Live In Kyiv Zoo With 4,000 Animals: Report

As the Russian attack on Kyiv waded into its 11th day with devastation all around Ukraine pushing civilians to run for their lives, several Ukrainian employees and staffers are currently living at the Kyiv zoo with at least 4,000 animals and 200 species. As per media reports, Kyiv zoo director Kirill Trentin and other staff have stayed behind to take care of the animals. In addition, family members of the staff of Ukraine forces have also lived together in the property for over eight days now.

The group, who calls themselves, the "zoo military commune" told a prominent news outlet that they are working with the animals and at night hiding in the shelters, fearing arbitrary bombings and air raids. Trentin informed the media outlet that the war has worried and made the animals anxious. Tracer ammunition over the zoo has also caused stress for the residents of the wildlife park.

While the animals were mostly safe, some birds hit themselves against the cage due to excessive fluttering at the sound of massive explosions. In a blog post written on February 26, two days after Russia launched an attack on Ukraine, Trentin urged zoo staff to move some animals into indoor enclosures and underground galleries to avoid mishaps. On the other hand, some veterinarians have also been alert to provide reassurance to animals that are in an "emotional state."

Kyiv zoo to suffer food insecurity: report

As per a report by The Independent, Kyiv zoo has just 10days more food left before then faces an acute shortage. Meanwhile, animal activists have called on people in Ukraine to help protect animals in the wake of the Russin invasion of Ukraine. As per a Newsweek report, six lions, six, tigers two caracals, and one African wild dog were saved from Save Wild animal sanctuary near Kyiv and sent to the Poland border. They were taken to Poznan, a Polish zoo after avoiding severe bombardment zones, the Daily Mail reported.

Meanwhile, several images and videos emerged on social media where Ukrainians were seen fleeing the country along with their pets. People held on to their animals as the situation remained volatile in the embattled ex-Soviet nation. Those placed in ad hoc bomb shelters that are metro subway stations also brought their pets and carried them along while leaving the shelters, local media reported.

The developments come as nearly 2,000 civilians have been killed in Ukraine in the "premeditated" war unleashed by Russia on February 24. More than 1.5 million people have been forced to leave their homes as the conflict escalated, as per UNHCR. Meanwhile, talks are underway between Russian and Ukrainian delegations to reach an accord, both the parties are scheduled to meet tomorrow.