Russian Invasion 'profit-making Game' For Military Industries: Ex-envoy To Ukraine VB Soni

Russia's war against Ukraine has become a profit-making game for a select few, said former Ukrainian envoy, Dr. VB Soni in a veiled attack on the West.

"The Russia Ukraine war could be a game by the military-industrial complex because the longer it lasts, the more they benefit. They will get more money to build new weapons and test them. They will proliferate," Dr Soni told Republic.

Suggesting ways to stop the war and the destruction that it brings, the former envoy said, "The nations and their leaders should shed their egos and come forward for talks. They should not let outside influences meddle in the conflict because the war is in their interest. They should also discuss ways to avoid such conflicts in the future and to prevent outside forces from taking advantage of it."

Dr. VB Soni stressed that the longer the war lasts, the more problems it brings to all. The worst effect is the loss of civilian life and property, he said. Speaking on the aftermath of the war and its effects on India, he said we have no interests in this war but we have a lot to lose from it.

"We are friends with both sides. Russia has been our friend and oldest ally. Ukraine too is emerging as a new friend to India and there is shared goodwill among people of both nations. We want that India's economy does not deteriorate as a result of the war," the ex-official said.

Russia Ukraine war: Developments as of day 18

At least 579 civilians have been killed in Ukraine since the war began on February 24 and have injured more than 1,000. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday proposed to meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Jerusalem as the war entered Day 17. Zelenskyy also informed that he has asked Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to act as an intermediary.

Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba however revealed that the country was ready to negotiate but prepared to not surrender to Russia's aggression. Several cities have been besieged as Russia's invasion of Ukraine entered its third week, inching closer to the capital Kyiv.