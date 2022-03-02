Russian Investigative Committee Chief Seeks Action Against Russians Opposing Ukraine War

As Russia continues its devastating offensive in Ukraine, the head of the Russian Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin, demanded actions be taken against Russian citizens opposing the Kremlin's special military operation in Ukraine, Russian news agency, TASS, reported.

This comes a day after Russian envoy Vasily Nebenzya justified President Vladimir Putin's war on Ukraine and said that Kyiv did not have empathy for Donbass, while addressing the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) special emergency session on the Ukraine war. He also claimed that the worsening suffering on residents of Donbass drew no compassion from the West.

Protests erupt in Russia against Ukraine invasion

Since the war began, protests erupted against Russian military actions on Ukrainian citizens in Moscow’s St. Petersburg and other major Russian cities. Russian nationals have been flooding the streets in support of Ukraine’s civilians, urging their own country to stop the war and pursue diplomatic negotiations with the neighbouring nation. As per an AP report, around 1,702 people in 53 Russian cities were detained on February 25.

On February 27, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed gratitude towards the Russians for their support as his country witnessed widescale destruction and combat troop losses in the hands of Russian soldiers. Zelenskyy also conveyed a message about hundreds of thousands of Russian soldiers that died on Ukrainian soil and said that their bodies were waiting to be collected. He appealed that Russia must stop the atrocities immediately resulting in casualties on both sides. "I want the people of Russia to hear me," Zelenskyy said in a video address.