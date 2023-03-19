Russian Investigators Keeping Records To Provide Basis For Tribunal, Says Kremlin

As the war between Russia and Ukraine enters its second year with it taking more and more brutal turn, it has come to the fore that Russia’s Investigative Committee is actively recording all the crimes committed by Ukrainian troops. Those files potentially be providing a basis for a tribunal in the future, said Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Sunday, reported TASS.

"We know that the Investigative Committee is involved in this work. All crimes committed by the Kyiv regime are thoroughly recorded. The files will obviously be able to provide a basis for such a tribunal," he responded when asked how the Kremlin takes the idea of a tribunal on Ukraine.

Earlier, Alexander Bastrykin, who is the Chairman of the Russian Investigative Committee, had stated that an international judicial body should be established by Russia in response to Western countries, which are preparing similar structures for Russia’s prosecution.

A report by a United Nations-backed inquiry claimed that Russia has committed wide-ranging war crimes in Ukraine, including the forced deportation of children in its captured regions. The details of the allegation were released on Thursday by the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine, which accused Moscow of violating human rights.

Among other crimes against humanity, the investigators said that the Russians repeatedly attacked Ukrainian infrastructure, killing thousands of people and leaving thousands homeless, with a large number of people living without heat and electricity during the chilly winter. The report stated that there were elements of planning involved, indicating the fact that the Russian troops committed violence against the people of Ukraine. However, Russia has denied committing atrocities or attacking civilians in Ukraine.

This development has come at a time when the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin for committing war crimes in Ukraine, including his alleged involvement in the abduction of children from the neighboring war-ravaged country. However, Moscow has dismissed the move as absurd and not legally binding.

