Russian Journalist Killed During Bombardment In Kyiv As Russia-Ukraine War Enters Day 29

As the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war enters day 29, a Russian journalist named Oksana Baulina, who was covering the invasion from Kyiv for an independent Russian news outlet was reportedly killed on Wednesday. As per reports, two other Russian journalists were also severely injured and later hospitalised. It is important to note that Moscow has been unable to capture the Ukrainian capital.

Earlier, Kyiv Independent reported that 87 residential buildings in the capital are reportedly damaged following the Russian missile strikes ever since February 24.

Ukraine: Citizens are being forced into Russia

Ukraine officials said that more than 400,000 of its citizens have been forcibly taken to Russia. Ukrainian Ombudsman Lyudmyla Denisova said at a briefing on Thursday that Ukrainians, including 84,000 children, were taken to Russia by Russian troops from Mariupol and other besieged Ukrainian cities. She stated that these Ukrainians are held in primitive conditions with little food and water.

UNGA passes resolution on Ukraine, with 140 countries voting in favour and 5 against it

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) passed a resolution on Ukraine's humanitarian crisis, with 140 countries voting in favour and five voting against it. India was among the 38 countries that did not vote. Meanwhile, Russia, Belarus, Eritrea, North Korea, and Syria voted against it. UN shared a tweet stating that the United Nations General Assembly passed a resolution condemning Russia's attack on Ukraine for causing a humanitarian crisis, calling for the creation of a humanitarian corridor, and demanding an end to the war. 140 voted yes, 5 voted no, and 38 voted no.

Image: Oksana Baulina via Facebook