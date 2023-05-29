Russian Lawmaker Gurulyov Threatens Missile Strikes On Alaska; 'Make Them Feel Scared'

Russia State Duma Deputy Andrey Gurulyov has given a threat recently to "attack Alaska with an array of different missile strikes". The news about the threat has been shared by the Advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Anton Gerashchenko, on Twitter. Taking to Twitter, Gerashchenko wrote, "Attention, Alaska! Russian propagandists discuss rocket strikes on Alaska. When one of them asks why, Skabeyeva promptly replies - 'to make them feel scared'". With the tweet, a video has been attached in which one can see a Russian State Duma Deputy talking on a local news channel.

Attention, Alaska!



Russian propagandists discuss rocket strikes on Alaska.



When one of them asks why, Skabeyeva promptly replies - "to make them feel scared" pic.twitter.com/dZsBnyBdIu May 26, 2023

Russian official threatens Alaska

In that small snippet, one would witness that on a Russian state-run TV, Gurulyov, host Olga Skabeyeva and other Russian commentators are talking about attacking different targets in the US, including the Lone Star State, which is Texas' nickname. While the conversation was taking place, Gurulyov chimed in and said, "Texas doesn't need to be attacked. We have a strategic nuclear force that holds America's territory. Let me remind you, there's Alaska across the strait," as per the subtitles, by Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine's minister of internal affairs.

Further, in that video shared on the social media platform, Gurulyov added, "There are our operational Iskander missiles, ballistic, cruise missiles are quite capable of scouring Alaska to the ground," Gurulyov said. It doesn't take much, a couple of brigades will suffice." When a commentator questioned why Russia would attack Alaska, Skabeyeva replied, "To make them feel scared."

Notably, these comments by the Russian official have come during the ongoing war between Russia-Ukraine. The war between the two has lasted over a year with intense fighting in several different parts of Ukraine, reported Newsweek. This is not the first time that Russian officials have talked about Alaska since the ongoing war began. Yevgeny Satanovsky, the president of Russia's Institute of the Middle East, said in February while appearing on state-run TV, "Alaska is ours again."

Similarly, in July Vyacheslav Volodin, the chairman of the Russian state Duma responded to U.S. sanctions against Russia and said, "When they (U.S. lawmakers) attempt to appropriate our assets abroad, they should be aware that we also have something to claim back." In March, Gurulyov had made another controversial statement in which he said Russia should "wipe (Britain) off the face of the earth", calling them the "main bastard" and "instigator" of the Russia-Ukraine war as one of Ukraine's top allies.