Russian Lawmakers Propose Banning WhatsApp In An Attempt To 'control War Narrative'

Multiple members of Russia’s State Duma Committee have proposed legislation to block the popular instant messaging application WhatsApp. The Russian politicians are pushing for the ban in a bid to control the “war narrative”. Members of both the upper and lower houses of the Russian Parliament have condemned Meta’s recent decision to allow the creation of information channels on WhatsApp. The Russian ministers reasoned that this move would enable the people to spread the “anti-Russia” narrative on the social media platform.

“I have already spoken about WhatsApp channels. If the product of the extremist company Meta begins to expand its functionality towards mass dissemination of information, the official position regarding its activities in the Russian Federation may be revised,” the Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Information Policy, A. Gorelkin wrote on Telegram on Wednesday. His sentiments were shared by other members of the Duma as well. Alexander Khinshtein, another chairman of the same committee, noted the “anti-Russian nature of some of the Russian-language information channels. “📵I share the position of my colleague A. Gorelkin: if What's App really launches Russian-language information channels, it would be right to reconsider the attitude towards this messenger, even blocking it,” Khinshtein wrote on Telegram. “There is no doubt about the anti-Russian nature of these channels since WA belongs to the extremist company Meta with all the ensuing consequences,” he added.

What’s the WhatsApp Channel feature?

In June this year, Meta announced a new feature on the instant messaging application called “WhatsApp Channels”. As per the internet company, it is a “simple, reliable, and private way” to receive important updates from people and organisations. The features are quite similar to WhatsApp’s competitor Telegram, where the presence of Russian officials has been quite prevalent.

Meanwhile, Meta launched the new feature in 150 countries and the provision is also expected to be launched in Russia. Users will be able to search for a particular channel and subscribe to it to get all updates. There is also a feature to view the newest, most active and most popular channels based on the number of followers of that particular channel. According to the company website, the channels are automatically filtered by their respective countries. “Building channels is a big step our users have asked us to take for years. We think the time is finally right to introduce a simple, reliable, and private broadcast tool and we hope you enjoy using it in the months and years to come,” the company said in a statement at the time of the launch.