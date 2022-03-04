Russian Legislator Claims Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Has Fled To Poland

In a massive development, a Russian legislator has claimed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has fled Ukraine and is currently in Poland. Russian-state owned media Sputnik quoted Russian State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin as saying that Verkhovna Rada (Ukraine Parliament) could not get him to Lviv.

"Zelensky left Ukraine. Deputies of the Verkhovna Rada said that they could not get to him in Lviv. He is now in Poland," Volodin wrote on his Telegram channel, reported Sputnik.

Reports of the Ukrainian president leaving the country emerged earlier this month. However, the Ukrainian President rejected the reports and said that he is in Kyiv.

On February 24, Russian forces launched a military offensive against Ukraine, in the contour of "demilitarising and denasifying" the country. Russia's Defence Ministry, meanwhile, has reiterated that they are not launching any strikes on residential areas and are only targeting military infrastructure. However, visuals accessed by Republic Media Network's team on the ground speak in contrast to Moscow's stance. Following the attack, several sanctions have been imposed on Russia by the West.

'Act now before it’s too late': Dmytro Kuleba after NATO Foreign Ministers meet

Ukraine's Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba took part in the meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers on Friday, March 4. After the meeting, he posted out a message on Twitter, urging the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation to act now before it's "too late". He said that don't let Putin turn Ukraine into Syria.

"Took part in the extraordinary meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers. My message: act now before it’s too late. Don’t let Putin turn Ukraine into Syria. We are ready to fight. We will continue fighting. But we need partners to help us with concrete, resolute and swift actions, now," Kuleba tweeted while sharing a video.