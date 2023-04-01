Russian Man Sentenced To 2 Yrs In Prison Over His Daughter's Anti-war Painting

A Russian man whose teenage daughter drew an anti-war picture at her school was sentenced to two years in prison. According to CNN, the judgement by the Russian court came after the father of the child made online posts which were critical to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The commencement of the Russia-Ukraine war had a significant impact on the day-to-day lives of Russians. The war has also reduced the space for dissent within the Russian territories.

According to CNN, the Russian man named Alexey Moskalyov was charged with “discrediting the Russian military”. Moskalyov was under house arrest in the Tula region after he was accused of repeatedly publishing anti-war posts. The indictment stated that Moskalyov used his personal computer, and posted on his page on social networks statements in the form of text-graphic publications discrediting the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation,” as per the report by the Russian news outlet RIA Novosti. According to court documents, one of his posts called the Russian army oppressors. ‘Army of Russia. The oppressors around us,’ the post was captioned. Last year, Moskalyov’s house was searched as the Russian authorities accused him of repeatedly “discrediting” the Russian army.

How a painting led to more trouble

It all started in April last year when a 13-year-old girl named Masha Moskalyov drew an anti-war drawing in one of her art classes. According to CNN, Masha drew a picture of Russian missiles being fired at the Ukrainian family. She wrote “No to war” and “Glory to Ukraine” as she presented her art to her class. Alarmed by the drawing, the school authorities subsequently called the Russian police and the whole family came under Russian radar following the whole ordeal.

While Moskalyov pleaded not guilty over the case, he failed to turn up to his hearing which was taking place in the city of Yefremov on Tuesday. Following the house arrest Masha was placed in a Russian orphanage, however, the whereabouts of Masha’s mother still remain unknown. The Chairman of the Commission for Minors in Yefremov, Svetlana Davydova, also stated that the family has been on a “preventive list of families in a socially dangerous situation” since May last year. According to CNN, Moskalyov was given two years in a penal colony. “Moskalyov was supposed to be taken into custody in the courtroom, but that didn’t happen, because he escaped from house arrest at night, the court announced the decision in his absence,” Court spokeswoman Olga Dyachuk said.