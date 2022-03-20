Russian Media Claims Mercenaries Running Back From War, Day After Ukraine's Claim

As Ukraine welcomes mercenaries from various countries to join the Army and fight Russian forces in the midst of war, the Russian media has claimed that some mercenaries are trying to go back to their own countries. The media suggests that several foreign mercenaries who joined the Ukrainian Army have found themselves in a difficult scenario for which they were unprepared as one foreigner stated that he was literally sent to battle with his bare hands. The local report says that mercenaries who changed their minds that they don't want to be in Ukraine and attempted to flee the war-torn country are facing difficulties at the border.

Earlier on March 19, Ukraine claimed that mercenaries recruited by Russia are abandoning the forces due to "poor moral and psychological" conditions. It was also reported that Russia is attempting to recruit new troops to replace those who have left the country. In the face of persistent Ukrainian resistance, Russia is struggling to launch aggressive operations.

US refutes Russia's claim that three US mercenaries killed in Ukraine

In the meanwhile, Russian media also claimed that three American soldiers were killed in Ukraine. However, the officials from the United States refuted the claims and stated that they are safe. On Thursday, the Russian state-run daily Pravda stated that three US mercenaries identified as current or former Tennessee National Guard members Captain Michael Hawker, Lieutenant Logan Shrum, and Lieutenant Cruz Toblin had been killed in Ukraine while fighting. In a statement, the US National Guard stated the news report was incorrect and that all three National Guard members are safe, according to the Independent.

180 foreign mercenaries were killed last week

Last week, Russia stated that several mercenaries who had joined Kyiv's army in its war against Russia were killed in a Russian bombing near the Polish border. Igor Konashenkov, who is the spokesperson of the Russian Defence Ministry stated that up to 180 foreign mercenaries and a huge number of foreign weaponry were destroyed as a result of the attack. He stated that the missiles hit a foreign fighter training centre as well as a storage site for weapons and military equipment sent to Ukraine.

Image: AP