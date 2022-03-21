Russian state-owned media Sputnik on Monday, March 21, reported that Ukraine has been using residential areas to launch attacks on Moscow's troops. Sharing a TikTok video, it said that a Ukrainian military MLRS (Multiple Launch Rocket System) was placed near the Retroville shopping centre in the country's capital, Kyiv.

Sputnik claimed that Ukrainian social media users have been asked not to post videos of military equipment so as to not disclose its location because their "equipment is located in residential areas."

Meanwhile, Ukraine has claimed that shelling in a Kyiv neighbourhood has devastated the shopping centre, leaving a flattened ruin still ablaze on Monday morning in the midst of high-rise towers.

According to emergency officials, in the overnight shelling near the city centre late Sunday, at least eight people were killed. The force of the blast smashed every window in the high-rise building next door and twisted their metal frames.

Russia-Ukraine peace negotiations last for 90 minutes; no significant progress made

The latest round of peace talks between Ukraine and Russia lasted for 90 minutes after which the talks continued in the format of working groups, said a negotiator from Ukraine's side, head of the parliamentary faction of the ruling party of Ukraine, Servant of the People, David Arakhamia.

The Russian side said that no major progress was made during the talks which were held via video link. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that significant progress needs to be made during talks for a possible meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Peskov says that “in order to talk about a meeting of the two presidents, first it’s necessary to do the homework, it’s necessary to hold talks and agree on the results.” He added that “so far the significant movement has not been achieved” in the negotiations and that “there are not any agreements which they could commit to” at a joint meeting.